LeBron James & Luka Doncic Are Reportedly on the Same Page as Lakers Warned About $52M Plan

Some things in LA never change. Glitz, glamor, and a front office that thinks three steps ahead and somehow still trips on its shoelaces. And now, under the bright lights of another summer of decision-making, the Lakers are trying to walk the tightrope again. Keep LeBron James happy. Lock down Luka Doncic. And oh yeah, don’t fumble the next chapter of the franchise. Easy, right? Except when $52 million is just chilling on the books, waiting to blow up everyone’s timeline.

You’d think having two of the biggest names in the sport on the same team would make life simpler. But this is Hollywood. Plot twists come free with the popcorn. LeBron just picked up his $52.6 million option, signaling he’s still here for the moment. Meanwhile, Luka is on the brink of a massive extension. The internet’s been buzzing with questions. Is there tension? Are the Lakers prioritizing one over the other? The actual story? Way different.

According to Nick Wright on What’s Wright?, it turns out LeBron James and Luka Doncic are singing the same tune. “LeBron understands that the single most important thing for the Lakers this summer is to get Luka re-signed,” Wright shared. He shut down any speculation that LeBron felt slighted. In fact, he claimed the four-time champ knows exactly how vital Luka is to the Lakers’ future. “Those two things not only are they not mutually exclusive they are not in conflict at all,” Wright said.

The vibes between the two stars seem anything but icy. Luka averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 boards, and 7.7 assists last season while LeBron, at 40, put up 24.4 points and 8.2 assists on 51.3 percent shooting. The Lakers went 15-8 when both played. Wright summed it up: “Luka’s long-term future with the Lakers… starts immediately.” And Rich Paul even chimed in: “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future.”

But if things are smooth between LeBron and Luka, why does it still feel tense? Maybe it’s because the Lakers gave LeBron no extension. Just a one-year opt-in and silence. It’s business. The front office is clearing space for 2026. But as Wright said, “Free agency isn’t what it once was.” Stars now sign early, then demand trades. And when you look at 2026’s projected free agents? It’s slim pickings.

The $52 million mirage: Can the Lakers cash in or will they come up empty?

Letting LeBron’s $52.6 million come off the books sounds great on paper. Max cap space, future flexibility, freedom to chase the next big thing. Except… there may not be a next big thing. Luka? Already on the roster. De’Aaron Fox? Likely staying put. Kristaps Porziņģis and Bradley Beal? Either risky or locked in. LeBron? Might be chasing one final ring elsewhere on a vet minimum.

via Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Wright questioned the whole plan: “What free agents do they think they are going to get?” Over the last decade, stars don’t wait for July. They sign early and control the narrative via trades. LA’s last big gets- LeBron, AD, Luka, all came through different paths, not free agency.

And then there’s the asset issue. The Lakers don’t have a treasure chest of picks. After moving mountains to land Davis and Luka, they’re stuck waiting until 2031 to trade a first-rounder. That makes a blockbuster trade unlikely. And the new CBA rules don’t help. Even with LeBron taking a pay cut, they’d only clear about $10 million under the first apron.

Bottom line? The Lakers might be banking on flexibility that doesn’t offer many options. Luka’s locked in. LeBron’s still hungry. But miss the mark this season? And the franchise could be looking at a future full of cap space and no stars to spend it on. That’s not a plan. That’s a gamble.