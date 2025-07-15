Nico Harrison & Kyrie Irving At Dispute as Mavs Star’s Major Health Update Emerges

Following a chaotic injury riddled season, it looked like Mavs would take several years to recover from the shocking Luka Doncic trade. But fate had other plans. Against all odds, they won the draft lottery and got their hands on Cooper Flagg, giving them a legitimate shot at title contention. However, for that to happen, they would require Kyrie Irving to be completely healthy. Unfortunately, the timeline for his return remains uncertain due to contrasting updates by Nico Harrison and Kyrie.

Well, Uncle Drew is expected to miss the majority of next season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in March. While there is hope for a January return, Nico recently confirmed that the former champ has exceeded expectations in his rehab process and is ahead of schedule, “We kind of knew he would be because of the way he attacks his rehab. He’s going two or three times a day. As much as he wants to rush it, we don’t want him to. But he’s going to be fine.”

Based on the GM’s update, Kyrie could be back in action sooner than expected. However, that’s not what he hinted at earlier this month. During a live stream, when Irving was asked if he would be back by playoffs, he did not seem too hopeful, “Don’t hold your breath on that. It doesn’t mean that I won’t be back… I don’t want to make any predictions on when I’m going to be back. I just want to be back 150,000 percent better.”

Prior to the injury, Kyrie averaged 24.7 points and nearly five assists in fifty appearances last season. He wants to return in the same All-Star form if not better. “I’m taking my time to really get healthy. I’m taking my time to really get my body right, other parts of my body right, and really just enjoy this recovery process, man. It’s not pretty. Yes, it is a beautiful struggle, but I go through the mental rollercoaster ride every day, just want to be back out there.” He remarked. So, even though Nico claimed he is ahead of schedule, Ky is unlikely to be back on the court until he believes he is at his best. But who will be the Mavs’ floor general until he returns?

D’Angelo Russell with a chip on his shoulder as he replaces Kyrie Irving amid recovery

Just because Kyrie will be unavailable for majority of next season, Mavs are not letting go of their title aspirations. Realizing the massive void, Nico signed D’Angelo Russell on a two-year $13 million deal. And he is likely to be the Mavs’ primary playmaker for next year, at least until Ky returns from injury.

via Imago Jan 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell (1) reacts to an official’s call as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) looks on in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

During his time with the Lakers, D’Lo played a pivotal role in their run to the West Finals two years ago. Although his numbers took a massive hit last season as he was traded to Brooklyn, Russell can still be a key part of a championship calibre team. Moreover, he believes he functions better under pressure. During his recent vlog, D’Lo told Nico, “I like me with a chip on my shoulder.” And the GM responded, “I like you with a chip on your shoulder.”

The expectations are clear. Russell needs to hold the fort until Kyrie returns so that they can contend for the title with a fully healthy roster. Meanwhile, Irving has already begun developing a bond with Flagg, which could prove crucial to build instant chemistry if he returns mid-season. Mavs are treading in the right direction and with a healthy roster, they can make some serious noise in the West next year. Do you agree?