Nikola Jokic’s Reaction After Losing Horse Race Has NBA Community’s Attention Amid Nuggets Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant in a Denver Nuggets jersey? This is not just fan fiction anymore. It’s officially on the radar. According to Kevin O’Connor, the defending champs could make a surprise run at Kevin Durant, with a bold offer: Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Hunter Tyson, and a 2031 first-rounder to Phoenix; Zeke Nnaji to a third team. The cost? Practically the whole bench. The payoff?

A lineup with Jokic, Durant, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun that could bully the league into submission. “Because he’s Kevin Durant,” O’Connor put it simply and bluntly. And while all this swirled online, Jokic was somewhere in Serbia… losing a horse race. His “oh nooo” hands on the head as his horse finished later, swinging his cap in agony, then clapping for the victor… was classic Jokic. Part sitcom, part soul-crush.

And then came in the NBA community, because why wouldn’t they?

“He didn’t take his lucky charm, Aaron Gordon. That’s why his horse lost. 😆,” one fan joked. While another focused on the guts it takes to be Nikola Jokic: “His reaction to losing is why he’s such a winner. It’s the journey not the result.”

Between KD trade chatter and viral pasture footage, Jokic’s offseason is taking a strange turn. But with free agency weeks away, this may be just the calm before the Nuggets’ storm. What’s next? Come back here to find out!

