Nikola  Jokic Takes Major Offseason Decision After NBA Insiders Confirms Nuggets Future

Nikola Jokic has been the heart of the Denver Nuggets since arriving in 2015. Over the years, he’s transformed from a second-round pick into the team’s most valuable cornerstone. This past season, he put up historic numbers, averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists across 70 games. He even dropped a jaw-dropping 30‑20‑20 game in March, something the league had never seen. But despite his dominance and a fourth-place finish, conversations around him now focus less on stats and more on his next move.

But there’s been something else on everyone’s mind: his contract. Jokic still has three years left, with a $62.8 million player option in 2027. However, he’s holding off on signing an extension. Earlier, Team owner Stan Kroenke shared, “We’re definitely going to offer it. I’m not sure if he’s going to accept it or not…he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we’ll support him in it.” So, the delay isn’t about leaving Denver; instead, it’s about timing and maximizing value.

And the latest reports have thrown cold water over Nuggets’ plans. As it turns out, Jokic might be taking a different route—through Europe. Reports from Serbia suggest he’s close to accepting an invitation from coach Svetislav Pesic to play in the 2025 EuroBasket. If true, it would mark the first time he’s competed in two major summer tournaments back-to-back. In the 2024 Olympics, Jokic led Serbia to bronze, averaging 18.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. His presence could energize a Serbian team still chasing its first EuroBasket gold since 2001.

So, what’s next for Jokic? Serbia’s stacked roster includes Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vasilije Micic, promising a fierce run. Group A will see them face Turkey, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Estonia, and host Latvia. Jokic’s decision to show up for his country again might not just shape a tournament… it might reshape how we understand what motivates the man behind those numbers.

Nikola Jokic bets on himself as Nuggets Restructure behind the scenes

Nikola Jokic has told the Denver Nuggets he won’t sign an extension this offseason, according to The Denver Post. The three-time MVP still has two guaranteed years left on his supermax contract, plus a player option for 2027–28. Although eligible to extend this summer for three years and around $207 million, Jokic has chosen to wait. By doing so, he can tack on an extra season in 2026 and earn close to $80 million more over the long run.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) practices before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

The Nuggets, however, were not blindsided. Conversations between the front office and Jokic’s camp outlined both scenarios. There have even been rumors of him potentially joining the Lakers. Although now it doesn’t seem possible. Jokic, now 30, is still riding the wave of a record-breaking season. His performance made him the first center ever to average a triple-double across an entire season.

He also became the first player since Larry Bird to finish in the top two of MVP voting for five straight years. But numbers alone aren’t what’s driving the narrative anymore. Following another second-round playoff exit, questions about Denver’s depth came front and center.

Jokic didn’t hold back after Game 7 against the Thunder. He told reporters Denver “wasn’t good enough” and pointed to teams like Oklahoma City and Indiana for having stronger depth. Kroenke later responded that he heard Jokic’s comments “loud and clear.” Since then, the Nuggets have acted. They traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and brought in three more players.

With new head coach David Adelman and a revamped front office, Denver’s next chapter has already begun. Jokic, by waiting, seems ready to see just how far it can go.