No Sympathy Shown After 76ers Announce Update On Rookie VJ Edgecombe’s Summer League Future

Following last season’s disappointing thirteenth seed finish, Sixers desperately needed a fresh start this summer. So, they selected Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe as the third overall pick in last month’s draft, hoping that he would bring a new fire to the franchise’s title aspirations. But it didn’t take long for the young star to fall victim to the ‘Sixers curse.’

Well, Edgecombe had an exceptional Summer League debut last weekend against the Jazz. While the Sixers lost the game, VJ left his mark with a 28-point double-double, shooting 13 of 27 from the field. Looked like Philly had found their next superstar. But tragedy struck when the shooting guard was forced to sit out Monday’s game vs OKC due to a thumb contusion.

Latest report by veteran insider Marc J. Spears reveals that VJ has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain and will remain sidelined for tomorrow’s Summer League encounter in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that his injury was “not considered serious” and him not playing was a precautionary measure. But the latest diagnosis sparks major concerns.

Per Spears, Edgecombe will continue to participate in on court workouts during his absence and will be re-evaluated on Saturday. Not the ideal start to the rookie’s NBA career. And certainly, a massive blow for the Sixers. Well, they drafted VJ after witnessing his dominance in college. During his maiden season at Baylor, he averaged 15 points and nearly six rebounds, earning the Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. He was also a menace on defense, accumulating 68 steals, most by a D1 freshman in Baylor history. So, there is clearly superstar potential. But his early injury woes are not a good sign.

Joel Embiid catches strays as VJ Edgecombe’s Summer League injury sparks concern among NBA World

Soon after the Sixers announced VJ’s injury, comments like “Already embracing the Philly culture” and “Bro got the Joel Embiid-syndrome already” began flooding in. While Philly started last season with title aspirations, their Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey were constantly plagued by injuries. As a result, Embiid’s season was cut short in just nineteen games, while PG suited up for only 41 appearances. And fans fear that Edgecombe has caught the same injury bug after being drafted by the Sixers.

Of course, 76ers have not had the best luck with their lottery picks. Their two former number 1 picks, Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons, started their careers with major injuries and were unable to maximize their potential. While Fultz basically had to relearn how to shoot the ball, Simmons’ career plummeted due to back issues. Many believe it’s the ‘Sixers curse’ as one netizen wrote, “This franchise” while another said “Already in Sixer form” showing no sympathy for VJ.

Hopefully, VJ will have a different fate despite a concerning start to his career. “He’s everything the Sixers wished for” one fan remarked. If he is able to overcome this initial hurdle, Edgecombe has the potential to become one of the pillars of the franchise for years to come.

Impressed by his athleticism and two-way presence, his college head coach compared him to a young Russell Westbrook, while his teammate Paul George saw shades of Jimmy Butler. Even VJ is excited for this new challenge, as he said, “I’m going out there to hoop. Whatever they need me to do. I’m just going there to impact the game. Be the best player I can be… Imma play my heart out man.”

VJ definitely has the correct mindset. Now, all he needs to do is stay healthy and focus on developing his game. What are your expectations from the Sixers rookie?