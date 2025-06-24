Not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ex-OKC Star Credits 2 Thunder Stars For Title Win Amid Major Debate

The champagne was still dripping from the rafters when the Oklahoma City Thunder’s championship narrative took an unexpected turn. While the basketball world was busy anointing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the second coming of Michael Jordan, a former Thunder star quietly reshaped the conversation about what – and who – really pushed this young squad over the finish line.

Paul George, the man who once carried OKC’s hopes before being traded to the Clippers, dropped a truth bomb that’s making everyone rethink this championship story. On his podcast Podcast P, the eight-time All-Star didn’t follow the script of showering praise on the MVP. Instead, he pointed to two unlikely heroes who transformed the Thunder from contenders to champions – and the basketball world wasn’t ready for this plot twist.

In a revealing conversation that’s since gone viral, George broke down OKC’s title run with surprising candor: “They were number one in the West last year, and you know, they didn’t really have nobody like…this is the same group that came back, but they added Caruso, obviously Hartenstein. Those were the two, which I think what got them over the hump.” The former Thunder star’s words hit like a perfectly timed backdoor cut – unexpected but undeniably effective.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While SGA was collecting MVP trophies and breaking scoring records, George highlighted how Alex Caruso’s championship pedigree (7.1 ppg, 1.6 steals) and Isaiah Hartenstein’s interior presence (5.6 ppg, 6.7 rebounds in Finals) provided the championship DNA this young team lacked.

AD

The debate gets juicier when you consider George’s other explosive take – the MJ comparison that’s dividing basketball Twitter. When pressed about Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic season (30.3 ppg, 5.6 ast in Finals), PG treaded carefully: “I think you can put them in…not that you’re putting them in a conversation with MJ, but from a season standpoint, you got to put them in that conversation.“

This backhanded compliment perfectly captures the tension surrounding SGA’s legacy – undeniable greatness weighed against questions about supporting casts. While Shai joined Jordan and LeBron in the exclusive 30/5/5 Finals club, his former teammate was busy crediting role players for the title.

As the dust settles on OKC’s magical season, one thing’s clear – championships are never about one man. The Thunder’s fairy tale ending was written by SGA’s brilliance, sure, but also by Caruso’s veteran savvy and Hartenstein’s blue-collar work. And if that truth makes some fans uncomfortable? Well, that’s why they play the games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thunder’s Youth Movement Delivers Oklahoma City’s First NBA Crown

The scene in the Thunder locker room after Game 7 told the whole story – a bunch of kids who didn’t know how to pop champagne bottles until 31-year-old Alex Caruso gave them a tutorial. “AC did a great job of giving us a tutorial,” laughed Isaiah Hartenstein, perfectly encapsulating how this baby-faced squad grew up fast when it mattered most.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 103-91 clincher perfectly captured their season – they stumbled at times (even trailing at halftime) but completely overwhelmed their opponents when it mattered most. The third quarter became their championship canvas, with SGA (29 pts, 12 ast) and Jalen Williams (20 pts) orchestrating a 34-20 masterpiece that broke Indiana’s spirit. That backbreaking 25-12 run featured the play of the night – SGA’s spin-and-dish to Williams for a corner three that sent Paycom Center into hysterics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Pacers’ nightmare worsened when Tyrese Haliburton went down with a suspected Achilles tear in the first quarter, but credit OKC’s suffocating defense (23 forced turnovers) for capitalizing. Caruso’s three steals and Hartenstein’s nine rebounds proved Paul George right – these were the difference-makers when the lights shone brightest.

As the confetti fell on Oklahoma City’s first title since the Sonics’ 1979 crown, one thing became clear: this isn’t just Shai’s team anymore. It’s Caruso’s. It’s Hartenstein’s. And if they keep this up, it might soon be the NBA’s next dynasty.