Nuggets Named in Surprising Kevin Durant Trade Proposal After Brian Windhorst Drops Cryptic Cavaliers Hint

The NBA offseason rumor mill never sleeps, and right now it’s spinning faster than a Nikola Jokic no-look pass. Just when you thought the Kevin Durant sweepstakes couldn’t get any wilder, two unexpected teams might be lurking in the shadows. The usual suspects – Miami, Houston, San Antonio – have dominated the headlines, but the real drama might be coming from places nobody saw coming.

Something’s brewing in the NBA’s rumor factory, and the scent is equal parts intriguing and confusing. A veteran insider just dropped hints so cryptic they’d make a CIA analyst scratch their head, while a championship contender suddenly finds itself in trade talks nobody predicted. The pieces are moving, the whispers are getting louder, and Durant’s next destination might not be where anyone expected. Buckle up, because this story’s about to take some sharp turns.

On ESPN Cleveland’s recent broadcast, Brian Windhorst played it coy when pressed about the Cavaliers’ potential interest in Durant. Host Chris Oldach asked point-blank if Cleveland was involved in Durant talks, and Windhorst responded with a carefully worded answer: “I don’t think they’re involved now.” The key word? ‘Now’. Oldach pressed further, asking whether they had ever been involved or might be in the future, and Windhorst doubled down; repeating the same line like a poker player guarding pocket aces. The implication was clear – while Cleveland might not be at the table currently, they’ve at least peeked at the menu. This from a franchise that could offer an intriguing package centered around Darius Garland or Evan Mobley to pair Durant with Donovan Mitchell.

While Windhorst’s cryptic comments had Cavs fans reading between the lines, an even more surprising potential suitor emerged from left field. The Denver Nuggets. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor floated a wild scenario where Denver could send Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and a 2031 first-round pick to Phoenix for Durant.

“I love the idea of KD there as an upgrade over MPJ,” O’Connor said, though he admitted the package might not be enough to satisfy Phoenix. The Nuggets angle is fascinating. Pairing Durant with Jokic would create arguably the most skilled duo in NBA history. But as one Denver writer noted, “Recent history tells us if Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be somewhere, it’s not worth having him in the locker room.” Still, the vision of Durant’s scoring (26.6 ppg last season) alongside Jokic’s playmaking is enough to make any GM consider rolling the dice.

The financial realities make both scenarios complicated. Cleveland would need to navigate the second apron once Evan Mobley’s extension kicks in. While Denver would have to gut its depth for what might be a one-year Durant rental. Yet the basketball fit is tantalizing. Imagine Durant spacing the floor for Mitchell in Cleveland or running pick-and-pops with Jokic in Denver.

As one analyst noted about the Nuggets’ potential interest: “Why not try and turn MPJ into Durant for a ‘Last Dance’ type run at a second title in the Jokic era?“. Both teams represent high-risk, high-reward plays that could reshape the NBA landscape. But as the Durant saga continues, there’s another team playing chess while everyone else plays checkers…

Spurs’ Calculated KD Pursuit

If you’re a Spurs fan constantly refreshing for Durant updates, breathe – you’re not alone. When Wembanyama and Durant rumors collide, the basketball world pays attention. But as Spurs insider Dusty Garza revealed, San Antonio is playing this smarter than most. “Spurs are interested in Kevin but refuse to pay a high price for him,” Garza said, highlighting the organization’s leverage game. “The superstar player usually gets traded to the team he wants to go to regardless of the trade offer.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The plot thickened when Wembanyama and Durant both landed in New York for Fanatics Fest. Wemby fresh off a Shaolin Temple retreat, and Durant… well, being Durant. Coincidence? Maybe. But the franchise, having mastered the art of superstar acquisition, seems to have timed this perfectly. As Garza noted, this is how they landed De’Aaron Fox – by quietly ensuring other teams knew he wouldn’t re-sign elsewhere.

What makes the Spurs different? Familiarity. Durant’s Texas roots (he attended college in the state) and existing business ties make San Antonio more than just another stop. “KD is known to be a good locker room influence,” Garza added. “He knows what to expect living there.” With Wemby openly calling Durant his childhood idol, the pieces are there. Now it’s just about whether the Spurs’ patience pays off. And if Durant’s next chapter might be more Alamo than South Beach.