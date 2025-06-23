Nuggets & Timberwolves Reach Off-season Deal Amid $25M Trade Rumor to Help Nikola Jokic

The NBA offseason is barely underway, but the Denver Nuggets are already making moves that could shape their future. While most teams are still licking their wounds from playoff exits or celebrating championships, the Nuggets’ front office is working overtime to ensure they don’t waste another year of Nikola Jokic’s prime. Something big is brewing in the Rocky Mountains, and it’s not just the craft beer.

After back-to-back second-round exits, the Nuggets clearly recognize the urgency to retool around their two-time MVP. The whispers around the league suggest Denver is playing chess while others play checkers, with a surprising new front office hire and trade rumors that could finally give Jokic the support he desperately needs. The pieces are moving quickly, and if these early maneuvers are any indication, the Nuggets might be building something special again.

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a bombshell tweet revealing Denver’s front office shakeup: “The Denver Nuggets are naming Ben Tenzer as the executive vice president of basketball operations and hiring Minnesota Timberwolves executive Jon Wallace as the franchise’s new executive vice president of player personnel.” This unexpected partnership with their division rivals signals a new era for the Nuggets, poaching Wallace from Minnesota’s front office just days before the draft. Both executives will report directly to owner Josh Kroenke, suggesting a streamlined decision-making process after last season’s messy power struggles between former coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While the front office musical chairs is intriguing, the real story is what this means for Jokic’s supporting cast. Yahoo Sports reports the Nuggets have identified Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze as a prime $25M trade target to finally give Jokic a legitimate backup. The 24-year-old Georgian big man averaged 6.6 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game last season with a stellar 61.1% field goal percentage – exactly the kind of efficient, defensive-minded presence Denver needs to lighten Jokic’s load.

After Jokic played a career-high in minutes last season (while still putting up MVP-caliber numbers: 29.6 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 10.2 apg), this move makes perfect sense. As Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley noted, “This option would lessen the load for a superstar who played a career high in minutes per game this season.” The Nuggets have learned the hard way that even the best player in the world needs help, especially after watching their exhausted starters collapse in consecutive Game 7 losses.

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

With their new front office team in place and clear targets identified, the Nuggets appear poised for an aggressive offseason. The Bitadze rumor shows they’re addressing their most glaring need, while the Wallace hire suggests they’re serious about sustainable success. As newly-promoted head coach David Adelman builds on his surprising playoff run, one thing is clear: Denver isn’t content with just making the playoffs anymore. They’re building to win it all – and they’re doing it with purpose. The Jokic era in Denver might just be entering its most interesting chapter yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jokic’s MVP Snub Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The NBA world erupted when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat Nikola Jokic for MVP honors, with “Worst MVP” trending on Twitter as fans cried foul. While SGA led Oklahoma City to a league-best 68-14 record, Jokic’s historic individual season (including a 61-point triple-double) had many believing the Nuggets center was robbed.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the net against Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The voting breakdown revealed the tightest MVP race in years, with Jokic’s unprecedented statistical dominance (top-three in points, rebounds and assists) ultimately falling short against SGA’s narrative as leader of the West’s top seed. For Jokic, who has now finished top-two in MVP voting four straight years, it marked another case of voters prioritizing team success over individual brilliance.

As the Nuggets regroup this offseason, one thing remains unchanged: Jokic continues to play at a level few big men have ever reached. Whether adding Bitadze or making bigger moves, Denver’s entire offseason plan revolves around one simple goal – giving their generational center the support he needs to bring another championship to the Mile High City. After these front office changes, one thing’s certain: the Nuggets aren’t messing around anymore.