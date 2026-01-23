OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Five Key Changes Since Their Last Matchup

For the first time since October 24, 2025, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will meet again. Their rivalry shaped one of the most enticing NBA Finals in modern history. But things have changed quite a lot. Tyrese Haliburton isn’t going to play this season. From being the last two standing, OKC and the Pacers are now the opposite ends of the NBA spectrum.

With the help of Basketball Stats, let’s take a look at how the two teams have changed as the new season played its tricks.

OKC proved they can be a dynasty

The Thunder faced two of their most brutal challenges to start the season. The Pacers was their second consecutive double-overtime game. However, from that point on, they have hardly stumbled. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is leading the race for his second MVP, and the Thunder have the best record in the league, at 37-8. Since their win against the Pacers, OKC won 22 of its next 23 games. The Thunder’s average margin of victory is close to 14 points. Furthermore, they are also the leading defense, allowing just 108 points per game this season.

The Pacers’ season continues to worsen

The Indiana Pacers’ hopes to build off a Finals appearance never materialized. Haliburton’s heartbreaking injury in Game 7 pretty much sealed their fate. Hence, it’s no surprise that the undermanned Pacers side sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, close to tying the New Orleans Pelicans for the worst record in the NBA this season. However, the Pacers fans haven’t disappointed as they continue to rally behind their team.

Imago Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jalen Williams will miss the Pacers rematch again

The Thunder’s dominant stretch to begin the season happened without their second-best player. SGA hailed Jalen Williams as a deserving Finals MVP on the podium. But due to a wrist injury, J Dub missed the first month of the season. He returned in November, posting averages of 16.8 points and 5.6 assists per game. However, calamity struck again.

Williams suffered from a hamstring injury in Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat. The Thunder guard will be on the sidelines for a few weeks, missing the Finals rematch yet again.

Spurs pose the greatest threat to the Thunder

Remember that streak we mentioned. The Thunder looked to be cruising towards breaking the Warriors’ 73-9 record. That’s until Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs arrived. Inside 12 days, they beat the reigning champions thrice. Each win appeared to be more convincing than the previous. The Spurs’ ascent has them only a few games shy of the top-seeded Thunder.

Many experts feel that either of these two teams is best positioned to win a championship this season. The rivalry has only just intensified. Let’s see what happens by the time the postseason rolls out.

The Indiana Pacers achieve an unwanted feat

The Indiana Pacers have had to endure great hardships this season. Not only Haliburton, but the Pacers have been impacted the most by injuries this season. They have lost a cumulative $40.9 million through injuries. Currently, that list includes Benedict Mathurin, who scored 32 in the Pacers’ double-overtime thriller against the Pacers. The team also suffered a 13-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history.

As the two teams prepare to meet again, their storylines couldn’t be more different. The Pacers will fight valiantly, given that they are facing the Thunder. But their objective for the season seems clear. They have high odds of landing a lottery pick, allowing them to strengthen their roster with a returning Haliburton next season. On the other hand, OKC wants to reign over the league for years to come.