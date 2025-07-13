$1.5B Battle Left Alex Rodriguez Depressed as Timberwolves Owners Reveal Mental Health Struggles

Alex Rodriguez built a name not just through baseball, but through a sharp transition into business. Being a 14-time All-Star and World Series winner, he could’ve enjoyed his retirement, taken it easy. But he kept taking forward steps one after the other. He formed A-Rod Corp, became chairman of Presidente beer, and ventured into multiple industries. In 2021, alongside Marc Lore, he joined the NBA world with a $1.5 billion plan to buy the Timberwolves. Their aim? Create a culture that could compete and last.

But their way into the Basketball team ownership didn’t come easy. Even when the deal with Glen Taylor was all set and good to go, by March 2024, Taylor ended up halting the sale. According to Glen, A‑Rod missed a $600 M payment deadline, and so the sale was paused. The situation escalated into a tense arbitration, lasting nearly a year. Rodriguez and Lore challenged Taylor’s claim, maintaining the agreement had been followed to the letter. In February 2025, a panel finally sided with them by a 2–1 vote. Although the outcome favored their ownership bid, the process proved exhausting and emotionally costly.

When they finally opened up, their words didn’t sound like victory speeches. “If I’m being really honest, it’s still painful a little bit,” Lore admitted. He called the process traumatic, saying it didn’t come with any joyful celebration. “It’s not something you immediately recover from overnight.” Instead of feeling triumphant, Lore described it as draining and said they’re still healing. He called it a lonely stretch, one he wouldn’t have survived without Rodriguez by his side.

Rodriguez shared a similar feeling. “Probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do professionally,” he said. He talked about sleepless nights, even depression. “Maybe if I was alone, I might’ve tapped out. It was that difficult.” But their bond helped them push through. “We’re here to give it our very, very best, our hearts, our mind, our soul, our spirits, our passion,” Rodriguez said.

As it turns out, both relied on support to stand strong when things started heading towards the worse.

Magic Johnson’s ownership advice hits home for Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez didn’t enter basketball ownership to make headlines. He came in to build something that lasts. But navigating the NBA’s complex landscape requires more than ambition. That’s where Magic Johnson stepped in. When the two sat down for a conversation on Bloomberg Originals, Johnson spoke with the kind of certainty only experience can offer. “Make sure that everybody is on the same page and everybody in your organization understands that plan and that strategy,” he said.

Magic wasn’t just throwing out advice; instead, he was showing the blueprint. As someone who helped transform the Commanders and the Sparks, he knew what culture-building looked like. He pointed out that structure alone doesn’t create champions. Player happiness and leadership clarity go hand in hand. “Very important that those men or women are very happy and that they know that you care,” Magic explained, anchoring his message in empathy. You could see Rodriguez listening closely, absorbing every word like game film.

Rodriguez has faced heavy challenges already. But Johnson reminded him that success isn’t just about buying a franchise. It’s about reshaping it. “Be demanding and hold everybody accountable,” Magic said. He made it clear: charisma is fine, but winning requires grit. Johnson added, “You may see a smile, but shh, you let us be losing—no smiling.” That line hit like a warning, not just for Rodriguez, but for anyone thinking of running a team like a side hustle.

And then came the heart of Johnson’s mindset. “We here to win… and we’re gonna change the environment that they were in before.” That’s what Rodriguez has been trying to do. But when it comes from Magic, it sounds less like advice and more like a challenge. One Rodriguez can’t afford to ignore.

