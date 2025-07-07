Pacers’ Jenny Boucek Has No Words for Myles Turner Replacement After Official Announcement

What does it mean when a team makes a move… and barely says a word? No emojis or extravagant captions. Just a quiet Instagram repost from Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek, and yet, it spoke volumes. Jay Huff is officially a Pacer as they acquired him from the Grizzlies. And while the announcement didn’t come with fireworks, the timing, it didn’t go unnoticed. Why? Because Myles Turner is no longer on the roster, and Indiana just quietly replaced a 6’11-footer with…a 7’1-footer. And well, why not?

Huff isn’t only a “depth piece.” He’s a rim protector with range and a big man who fits today’s pace-and-space model. He’s also been stashed and developed, waiting for a real chance. Now, he might’ve walked into one with Turner off to Milwaukee and Indiana suddenly needing interior answers after their recent Finals defeat.

Boucek’s no-comment repost of Huff’s signing almost felt like a nod. And the Pacers? They’re not out here over-explaining. They’re letting their moves do the talking. So while fans were still catching up to Turner’s exit, the Pacers may have already lined up their next big solution. Jay Huff may not make headlines right now, but what happens next, though? Come back here to find out!

