Paige Bueckers Reveals Chet Holmgren’s Secret Name After Thunder Star’s 2-Word Reaction To Her 44-Point Night

The bond between NBA and WNBA stars continues to strengthen as athletes across leagues show genuine support for each other’s historic achievements. Minnesota natives Chet Holmgren and Paige Bueckers have maintained a friendship that transcends their different basketball paths, from shared roots in the Twin Cities to their current professional success. This connection was on full display during one of Bueckers’ most remarkable professional performances this season.

Paige Bueckers delivered a performance that instantly entered WNBA record books, putting up 44 points on an almost flawless shooting line. She went 17-for-21 from the field, drilled all four of her three-pointers, and hit every free throw. The Dallas Wings lost in a nail-biter 81–80, but Bueckers’ showing set the league’s single-game rookie scoring record. Sitting courtside through it all was Holmgren, just weeks removed from helping Oklahoma City capture an NBA championship, and clearly enjoying every bucket she knocked down.

After the game, Holmgren shared a photo from his front-row view, captioned with his short but telling two-word reaction: “Great hoops🕺🏻 #40PieceExtraSaucy.” It summed up the night perfectly, tying together the 40-plus points Bueckers scored with the style and swagger she played with. His post quickly spread across social media, with fans noting how his courtside support added to the fun of Bueckers’ career night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chet Holmgren (@chet_holmgren) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bueckers responded with equal warmth and humor, commenting “My boy Cheddar champ! 🫡” on his post. A nick name secret until now. This playful nickname riffed on his actual name while acknowledging his recent NBA championship status with the respectful salute emoji. Reflecting on years of existing friendship and frankness between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story)