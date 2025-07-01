Paolo Banchero Shares Heartbreaking Family Update Amid Magic’s Tyus Jones Move

Some weeks, it’s not about basketball. Not about points, assists, or offseason buzz. Some weeks, life forces its way into the frame and not even rising stars can box it out. For Paolo Banchero, this week brought one of those gut-punch moments. The Orlando Magic cornerstone, known for his poise and polish beyond his years, opened up on Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his aunt’s passing, shifting the spotlight from hardwood to heartache.

In a series of Instagram stories that cut far deeper than any post-game quote ever could, Banchero opened the door to his pain. The first image: him and his aunt together, marked by nothing but a heartbreak emoji. The next? “I love you auntie, thank you for holding the family down always.” Then a shot of them both in Magic jerseys, a family photo, and a final caption that said it all: “So many memories I’ll never forget 🥲 RIP🙏🏾.” And this wasn’t just a personal loss.

It felt like a shift. A reminder that for all the stardom, stats, and sponsorships, NBA players carry the weight of real-life heartbreak too. And for Banchero, who’s been the cornerstone of Orlando’s rebuild, this was a rare, vulnerable moment. The kind that grounds even the brightest of futures. But while Paolo Banchero mourns off the court, the Magic front office is trying to brighten things up on it. And they just pulled off a move that could genuinely shift the trajectory of this team… enter Tyus Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jones has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Orlando. It’s a low-risk, high-upside swing for a team quietly building one of the East’s most intriguing cores. He comes in with the reputation of being one of the league’s most efficient table-setters, something Orlando sorely lacked last season.

AD

Tyus Jones, 29, just wrapped up a chaotic season split between the Wizards and the Suns. While Phoenix didn’t make the most of his talents, his time in Washington showed what he’s capable of when given the keys. During his 66-game stint as a starter for the Washington Wizards in the 2023–24 season, Tyus Jones put together one of the most efficient playmaking campaigns in recent memory.

He averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists per game while leading the entire NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio—an astounding 7.35:1, the best single-season mark in league history. In one of his standout performances, Jones dropped a career-high 17 assists against the Golden State Warriors on February 27, 2024, offering a glimpse into what he can do when trusted as a team’s offensive orchestrator. With the Suns, though, only 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per night over 26.8 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paolo Banchero’s growth could hit the next level with Tyus Jones at the helm

For a young star like Banchero, pairing with a veteran point guard could be the exact kind of support he needs. Jones may not come with All-Star headlines, but his control, IQ, and floor balance have made him a quiet force for years. Think of him as a point guard who doesn’t need to dominate the ball—just elevate everyone else with it.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) walks up court after a play during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

And that fits Banchero like a glove. With defenses often collapsing on Paolo Banchero, Jones can be the perfect outlet—spacing the floor (41.4% from three last season), setting pace, and making sure Orlando’s possessions aren’t wasted on errant decisions. For someone like Banchero, who already averaged over 25.9 points in the 2024-25 regular season, that kind of partner could unlock new levels.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And people, don’t you forget that Jalen Suggs is still developing, and Desmond Bane brings scoring punch, but what Orlando needed was orchestration. Now they’ve got it. And they didn’t need to blow up their roster or future flexibility to do so.

Paolo Banchero, for all the weight he’s carrying right now, might soon find that the Magic’s backcourt clarity brings him the breathing room he needs. On and off the court. Because some weeks, life and basketball collide in ways stats can’t measure. And this? This might just be one of them.