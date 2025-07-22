Pat McAfee Recalls Giving Death Stare to SGA as Tyrese Haliburton Brings Thunder Star Relief

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There are moments when all the grind, all the late nights, and every drill finally pays off. For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this season was that moment. He didn’t just play well—he exploded. SGA led the entire league with 32.7 points per game, the highest ever by a Finals champion. He dropped at least 20 points in 72 consecutive games, matching a feat not seen since Oscar Robertson in the 1960s. Everything just clicked for him, and the world couldn’t look away.

So, what happens when you dominate that hard? You make fans out of just about everybody, even Pat McAfee. “I saw him and I go… literally stare at him for like five seconds, dead stare,” Pat shared while laughing. At a loss for what to say to Shai, he ended up saying, “Could you have f—ing missed? That would have been cool,” and walked away. That wasn’t a disrespect to the 27-year-old champion, even though Shai may not have gotten that message considering the exact words. “I don’t think he ever missed,” Pat added, summing up what most of us felt during the playoffs.

The appreciation didn’t stop there. Tyrese Haliburton joined the conversation and echoed the same thoughts. “Yeah, for sure… they were the best team all year,” Tyrese said, nodding to OKC’s dominance. Pat kept pushing: “Is SGA the best point getter on Earth?” Tyrese didn’t hesitate, stating, “He’s MVP for a reason.” From getting paint touches to scoring from all three levels, Tyrese had to admit: Shai’s game is elite.

By the end, even Pat admitted it with no filters. “On a contract year,” he said, in disbelief. Tyrese just smiled and replied, “Beast.” And honestly, that one word says it all.

This is a developing story…

