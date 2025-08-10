Paul George Puts 76ers at Risk With Latest Decision as Insider Reveals Locker Room Intel

Is there a bigger plot twist than an NBA star spotted in Saint-Tropez with a knee brace on? Because that’s exactly where Paul George popped up, outside the Opera House for Jamie Foxx’s birthday, all smiles, all Riviera vibes… and one very visible post-surgery accessory. The 76ers forward, fresh off arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after a workout mishap, was mingling with Hollywood and sports royalty under the Mediterranean moonlight. Sure, it’s hard to rehab in bad weather, but the optics? Risky.

Meanwhile, back in Philly, the drama isn’t in a club. It’s in the locker room. Shams Charania dropped on ESPN that Tyrese Maxey once called out Joel Embiid in a players-only meeting for tardiness and accountability. The twist? Embiid insists he knows who leaked it, and Shams, for his part, says he’d be stunned if that’s true. “I saw a quote, Joel Embiid actually said, ‘I know who the source is’. I know who my main source was. I’d be stunned if he knows who that is.” Which means the Sixers’ biggest mystery isn’t their rotation… but a game of locker room Clue.

Between George’s vacation knee-watch and Embiid’s source-hunting, the Sixers’ offseason feels more like a Netflix dramedy than a title chase. What happens next, though? Well, come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)