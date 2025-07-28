Paul George Reveals Recruitment Details of New 76ers Teammate as Nervous Confession Surfaces

The 2025 NBA Draft had its share of drama, but no twist was bigger than Dallas landing the No. 1 pick. With only a 1.8% chance, they jumped the line and selected Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Behind him, Dylan Harper went second, followed by Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe at No. 3. But what made Edgecombe’s rise more interesting? It was surprising considering Ace Bailey was initially projected to be the third pick, but some turn of events had him drop down to the 5th. And VJ joined stars like Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey on the Sixers without even touring with multiple teams like most top prospects.

Ironically, one of the guys praising VJ’s calm pre-draft journey had a very different one himself. Paul George, now a veteran voice on Podcast P, was the 10th overall pick in 2010. Before that, he worked out with almost every team in the lottery. “This is my tenth,” a younger George said during the process. He even joked about seeing the same prospects so often, they shared flights. It’s a running joke on his podcast now. Compared with his new teammate, George held nothing back and apparently made it to 18 sessions!

VJ Edgecombe’s draft-day story became even more personal when he shared it on Podcast P with Paul George. Jackie Long asked, “Did you already expect that you was gonna go to number three?” VJ smiled and replied, “I felt like and I felt like I fit in to the team and the culture and all that, so I’m like, why not? And I’m going for any pick.” He went on to explain he would’ve worked out for Dallas if he had the chance. “If it was up to me, I would have worked out for Dallas if it was up to me. ‘Cause I wanna go as high as possible,” he said, admitting nerves kicked in when no one approached him and commented on his game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Paul George added clarity, revealing that Philly made their decision that very day. “By the end of the day they was like ‘we know who we taking… They felt strong at that point… VJ’s our guy.’” Still, VJ had no idea. “I ain’t know till like fifteen seconds before they call my name,” he admitted. That nod from Philly’s table? That was the moment he knew.

George didn’t hold back his excitement either. “We need more defenders… We need flyers,” he said. “As a rookie, don’t come in on some, I just wanna fit in, like bring what you do. Be you.” With VJ stepping into a young Sixers core alongside Maxey and Jared McCain, his story proves that one strong impression can outshine eighteen workouts. And although he couldn’t show off his abilities in the summer league due to injury, all eyes are on him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paul George’s legacy still sparks debate after top 100 ranking surprise

Paul George may not be in his prime anymore, but his place in NBA history still gets fans talking. Bleacher Report recently ranked him No. 78 on their list of all-time greatest NBA players. While that might sound generous given his recent struggles, the numbers back it up. George has averaged 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across his career. Those aren’t easy stats to overlook, especially considering his impact on both ends of the floor.

His early days with the Indiana Pacers still shine the brightest. He led them to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. That stretch, along with his All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year consideration, made him a league-wide threat. As Bleacher Report put it, “During a stretch from 2014 to around 2019, your nerdiest NBA friend might have made the case that George was one of the five best players in the league.” And that statement didn’t seem far-fetched as Paul George opens up about a tense moment and shares how his new 76ers teammate was recruited behind the scenes.

George’s run with the OKC Thunder gave him his best MVP finish in 2019. But his time with the Clippers, though promising, was riddled with bad luck and injuries. Even now, as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, his recent $211.6 million contract has come under scrutiny. Limited to just 41 healthy games, he averaged only 16.2 points. Many in Philly are already questioning the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Still, his versatility remains hard to ignore. “George was a fully scalable superstar during his prime,” the article said. Whether running the offense, defending top scorers, or knocking down clutch threes, George could do it all. Despite postseason shortcomings, his legacy as one of the most complete wings of his era remains firmly intact.