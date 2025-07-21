Paul George Takes U-Turn on Ace Bailey Remark Amid Hall of Famer Comparison

Few college stars generated as much buzz in 2025 as Ace Bailey. The 6’8” forward lit up the court in his lone college session with an average of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, earning top-three draft buzz for months. So when he slid to No. 5, where the Utah Jazz scooped him up, it stunned just about everyone. The drop didn’t sit well with him, or his camp, who reportedly hoped for a franchise ready to hand him the reins early. Still, fans expected him to show up proud in Salt Lake—but what followed was even more surprising.

While fellow rookie Walter Clayton Jr. quickly landed in Utah and got to work, Bailey was nowhere in sight. His absence stirred talk. This pick meant a lot to the Jazz, and fans were counting on Bailey to step up as critics lined up. Ahead of the draft, Paul George too didn’t hold back. On Podcast P, he said, “You’re not in a position to be making those demands.” George pointed to Bailey’s pre-draft strategy, which reportedly included skipping workouts unless guarantees were made. “I can’t get mad if my stock drops,” he added, clearly frustrated with how the 18-year-old handled things. But in a recent episode of Podcast P, George surprised everyone with a softer tone.

Talking with Isaiah Hartenstein, he admitted, “I wanna kinda retract, right, what I said on the situation.” He continued, “Everybody has their own path, however way you wanna trailblaze, that’s on you.” It was a complete shift from his earlier frustration. George acknowledged that Bailey’s method, though risky, still got him to a good place. He added, “He’s still in a great situation, he still gets to showcase what he could do… his second game, he went crazy, showed his potential, the flash of it.” It seemed George began to respect Bailey’s approach. So, what changed Paul’s mind?

Maybe it was Bailey’s standout second Summer League game, where he finally “went crazy.” Or maybe George saw himself in Bailey: a young talent trying to control his story. Interestingly, Isaiah had nothing to say on the situation when asked. He simply revealed that he knew nothing about the situation. Although he did have one advice: “I think you have to have right people around you, um, that guide you, and those, those — or maybe he didn’t have the right people to guide him in those instances.”

Either way, George’s public reversal reflects something bigger. It’s not just about one pick or one prospect. It’s about understanding that not every path to greatness looks the same. And Bailey, whether loved or doubted, is busy proving that every step of the way.

Dwyane Wade defends the pick as Utah bets on Ace Bailey’s Melo-like potential

As Paul George softened his stance, another voice has entered the conversation, this time, a Hall of Famer. On Dwyane Wade’s YouTube channel, the former NBA star gave his take on the Jazz picking Bailey. His view? Utah had no choice. “Getting a young guy like Ace Bailey, the talent that he has, you cannot pass him up, y’all. Like, there’s no way.” Wade acknowledged the rumors surrounding Bailey’s preferences but made one thing clear: talent speaks louder than speculation when it comes to draft night.

Wade praised Bailey’s offensive upside, even comparing him to one of the game’s greatest scorers. “He’s just one of those Melo-type of score-type of players, right? And so you had to get him.” That comparison alone raised eyebrows, especially since Bailey had only just entered the league. Wade’s words offered validation not only for Bailey’s potential but also for the Utah Jazz front office’s gamble. He added, “I thought Danny, and the staff did an amazing job of grabbing the young fella.” It wasn’t just about Bailey’s game, though.

Wade also cleared the air about how things unfolded behind the scenes. “We all know what we heard from a media standpoint, but ultimately, the young man and his family made their way down to Utah, and he seemed excited to be there.” That part matters. While public perception doubted Bailey’s fit in Utah, Wade’s words painted a different picture.

The risk Utah took is starting to look more like a calculated bet. Wade’s support solidifies what many are beginning to see: that Bailey’s value was worth the uncertainty. “He just he’s just one of those Melo-type of score-type of players, right?” He drew a comparison with the fellow Hall of Famer! If Wade is right, then what once looked like a risk might just be one of the smartest moves in the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad