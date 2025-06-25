Top 5 Nikola Jokic Landing Spots: Exploring Best Fits After Nuggets Owner’s Comment

Wait! Did Josh Kroenke just hint at the possibility of trading Nikola Jokic? The three-time MVP? The superstar who has singlehandedly brought the Nuggets out of the island of irrelevance to perennial title contention? During a recent presser, the team owner brought up the ‘nightmare scenario’ out of nowhere, sending the NBA world into a frenzy.

“I think that for us as an organization, going into that second apron is not necessarily something that we’re scared of. I think that there are rules around it that we needed to be very careful of with our injury history. The wrong person gets injured and very quickly you’re in a scenario where that I never wanna have to contemplate and that’s trading number 15.” Kroenke remarked, with number fifteen referring to Jokic.

This season, the Nuggets constantly dealt with injury woes, with key players like Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray playing through lingering health issues. It was Gordon’s sudden Grade two left hamstring strain before Game 7 that played a massive role in Denver’s second round exit. Right now, the team is over the first apron, but nearly $10 million below the second.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But to build a championship roster, they will need to add more pieces which could take them over the dreaded threshold. If a major injury strikes in that scenario, Kroenke might be left with no option but to trade the Joker. Because why suffer second apron penalties when there is no shot at winning the title? With Jokic’s trade option on the table, here are five potential destinations for the three-time MVP.

AD

New York Knicks

Following their East Finals exit, Knicks feel that they are just one piece away from reaching their ultimate goal of winning a title. What they do this summer is crucial for their future. Well, they have already fired Tom Thibodeau, and are looking for a new head coach to take over the reins. Reports suggest that they are in active pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been in trade rumors since the Bucks’ first round exit.

However, if Leon Rose is unable to acquire The Greek Freak, Jokic could be the missing piece they need. Comparing the numbers, Jokic’s salary for next season exceeds Giannis’ by just $1 million. Plus, they have the same number of years left on their deals. Hence, pursuing Jokic instead of Giannis makes perfect sense. More so, because he will provide the playmaking the Knicks need to take load off Jalen Brunson’s shoulders. Of course, Joker also brings his elite scoring and rebounding with it.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

To acquire him, Knicks would likely have to give up multiple draft assets and Karl-Anthony Towns, who is owed $53.1 million for next season. Seems like New York has all the tools they need to pursue Jokic if he becomes available. But they will not be the only team in competition.

Golden State Warriors

Another team constantly rumored to be in pursuit for Giannis and Kevin Durant are Warriors. Well, KD is already off the market as he has been traded to the Rockets in a blockbuster deal. And Giannis’ future is still uncertain, with many believing that he will remain loyal to Milwaukee and stay put despite the rumors. So, Mike Dunleavy could shift his focus to Jokic following Kroenke’s comments.

During their brief playoff run, Warriors looked in desperate need of an elite big man. With a 6’6 Draymond as their primary big, they were constantly outplayed by Rudy Gobert, Steven Adams, and Alperen Sengun. Even Stephen Curry addressed this glaring weakness in his end of season interview, “We need to probably get a little bit bigger across the board. Those can be addressed, but how and how you get to that I think is what Mike’s gonna have to figure out.” Jokic could be the solution to all their problems.

Of course, acquiring him would likely require giving up their entire future, by offering draft assets and young stars, including Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody. That would put Denver in an instant rebuild.

The Warriors possess four first-round picks in the upcoming draft cycle, giving them significant trade leverage. This would signal an all-in approach, sacrificing future flexibility for immediate title contention—a win now move which fits their core’s timeline. But it might be worth the risk for Dunleavy as Stephen Curry and Jokic could do wonders together, with Jokic’s ability to find open players and Steph’s ability to shoot from anywhere. They might be unstoppable.

Los Angeles Clippers

While New York and Golden State seem like solid fits, Steve Ballmer will probably also have his eyes on Jokic if he becomes available. Ever since Paul George’s departure, the Clippers have been seeking a third superstar to form a new Big Three with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. There were reports about their interest in KD, but he is no longer in the picture.

Per veteran reporter Matt Moore, “They are looking for bigger fish to fry.” There might be no bigger fish in the sea than Jokic. Well, Ballmer has never been shy of spending some money to go for superstars. Moreover, Clippers are $23.1 million under the first apron for next season, per Spotrac and have several draft assets they can offer the Nuggets in exchange for the Serbian sensation.

Obviously, the fit also seems perfect because Kawhi and Zubac provide the defensive presence that Jokic lacks. Whereas, Nikola adds everything else to the roster, with his diverse offensive skillset. Clippers would become instant title contenders.

The Clippers’ front office is no stranger to pulling off high-risk, high-reward moves — just look at the blockbuster deals that brought in Paul George and James Harden. With LA’s market appeal, a championship-or-bust mindset, and Steve Ballmer’s limitless wallet, the franchise presents an ideal landing spot for a star like Nikola Jokic to flourish both on and off the court. As the Western Conference grows more ruthless by the year, the Clippers’ window to capitalize on Kawhi Leonard’s remaining prime is narrowing — and a bold swing for Jokic might be the ultimate win-now play.

Indiana Pacers

For a team that just finished a thrilling seven-game NBA Finals series, you would think that they would not make major tweaks to their championship calibre roster. However, Pacers’ recent actions suggest otherwise. While the squad was busy with their title pursuit, the front office began making moves for the future. They traded their number 23 pick and rights to Mojave King to the Pelicans. In exchange, they received the 2026 first round pick that they lost in the Pascal Siakam trade last year.

Well, this move suggests that Pacers could be eyeing a bigger fish this summer. Some analysts believe they could join the Giannis pursuit. However, if Jokic becomes available, he would be a much better fit on the squad, specially with Tyrese Haliburton injured. Hali will miss majority of next season recovering from his torn Achilles, which means Pacers will be without their primary playmaker. Jokic could instantly fill that void upon his arrival and when Tyrese returns, he can transition to more of a scoring and rebounding role.

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Moreover, Pacers’ veteran big man Myles Turner just finished his current contract and has a looming decision about his future. So, Indiana could upgrade by offering Turner to Nuggets along with other assets in exchange for Jokic.

Atlanta Hawks

Amid these potential contenders, there is also a wildcard team aiming to take that next big step – the Hawks. With their well-known requirement of an elite big, they recently pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Celtics, bringing in Kristaps Porzingis. But KP might not be the piece that gets them over the hump immediately. This season, Porzingis dealt with constant health issue due to a lingering illness, that affected his performance during the regular season and playoffs.

That’s one of the reasons Boston traded him. Although a solid piece, Hawks would likely give him up in a heartbeat for a chance to acquire Jokic. Sure enough, Nikola turns them into instant title contenders, playing alongside young stars like Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu. Moreover, the move will help Trae keep his “promise” of making it to the Finals next season.

Well, these proposed scenarios only work if Kroenke has no option left but to trade Jokic. “You know we’re very conscious of that pushing forward and providing the resources that we can when the moment arrives. But that second apron, is it a hard cap? I’m not a 100% sure, but it’s something that teams are obviously very aware of going forward.” He remarked.

Right now, Jokic still has three years left on his deal, and will be eligible to ink a three-year $212 million extension next month. Kroenke made it clear that they will offer it, “We’re definitely going to offer it. I’m not sure if he’s going to accept it or not, because we’re also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later.” The owner also confirmed in a separate interview that Jokic is in a good place mentally and seemingly has no intention of going elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We have great conversations where we are brutally honest with each other about things and that’s what tough moments take. I think our relationship has grown over the last few years… He is in a great place. I think last time I saw him he was enjoying a nice river raft and hopefully a few cold beers as well. Come July, I know he’ll be ready to get back to work and I know he’s in a good place mentally as well.” Kroenke remarked. Yes, amid the sudden trade buzz, Jokic is enjoying his offseason in Serbia, river rafting and watching horse races. There seems to be no sign of parting ways with Denver, at least from his end.

Even though Kroenke made the unexpected statement, he too would try to do everything in his power to keep a generational talent like Jokic on his team. But the one thing that the Luka Doncic trade taught us is – no player is safe in the NBA. Do you think Kroenke will trade The Joker?