76ers’ Paul George Trade Plans Threaten Tre Johnson & Others Amid Joel Embiid Uncertainty

The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off today, with round one airing on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN app. Round two follows tomorrow. While there are 59 total picks, it’s the top few that hold all the suspense. Big prospects like Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe are all part of the conversation. For Philadelphia, holding the No. 3 pick puts them in a powerful but risky position. They could draft a future star or use it as leverage for a shakeup. Either way, the buzz is hard to ignore.

But why is Philly’s choice such a big deal? That’s where things get complicated. After a disappointing season, even without a play-in hope, change feels necessary. Joel Embiid played just 19 games, sidelined by knee surgery, and there has been tension around his recovery process. Rumors are growing that the team may move on from him. That uncertainty, paired with Paul George’s underwhelming season, has left fans wondering: Is this the end of this core? Just recently, NBA Central shared a quote from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that lit up the rumor mill.

“I don’t know what Philadelphia is going to do here. Do they just sit on that draft pick and take it? Or do they try to package it? Is Paul George in play? I’ve heard some of that over the last 24 hours—that they could be looking to trade back with Paul George to do something there.” Chris Mannix also revealed a similar rumor, which raises concerns for George. According to Hoops Alert, “The 76ers could package Paul George and the 3rd pick to trade back in tonights draft.” If true, that changes everything.

Here’s why it matters: Philadelphia has been linked to Tre Johnson, the sharpshooter from Texas. He’s gained momentum as a top option due to his scoring and NBA readiness. Trading the third pick might mean passing on him entirely. That’s a huge decision, especially since Johnson averaged nearly 20 points and shot 39.7% from deep last season. So the question is, do they risk it all for flexibility or take a shot on a young star who could help right now?

Paul George questions Ace Bailey’s draft strategy in bold podcast callout

Paul George didn’t sugarcoat his opinion on top draft prospect Ace Bailey. On the latest Podcast P episode, George addressed the headlines surrounding Bailey’s canceled workouts, including a last-minute one with George’s own team, the Philadelphia 76ers. “If I’m Ace Bailey, I can’t get mad if my stock drops,” George said. It’s rare for active players to speak this directly, especially when the prospect in question could become their teammate within days.

Bailey, once seen as a consensus top-five pick, has skipped every pre-draft workout so far. Teams aren’t thrilled. Though rumors hint he wants to be a team’s primary option, skipping interviews and workouts has only sparked concern. George continued, “He’s canceled all workouts. He hasn’t worked out for any team.” While Bailey’s talent is clear, his approach is raising eyebrows throughout the league, particularly with veterans like George.

What made George’s comments even more striking was how he shifted the blame. Rather than pointing fingers only at Bailey, he questioned those guiding him. “You’re not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first,” George said. “I don’t know who’s representing him, but I don’t think they’re going about it the right way.” That kind of honesty doesn’t come often, especially when it could create awkwardness in the locker room.

If the Philadelphia 76ers do draft Bailey at No. 3, it sets up a fascinating situation. Can a young rookie, already viewed as demanding, earn the respect of All-Stars who’ve earned their stripes? George may have drawn a line, but he left the door open. This wasn’t a personal attack; it was a warning. And if Bailey listens, it could still work in his favor.