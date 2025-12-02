76ers vs Wizards Injury Report (Dec. 2): Are Joel Embiid, Khris Middleton Playing Tonight?

The brief glimpse was fun while it lasted, as the Philadelphia 76ers finally had Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey on the court together for the first time all season Sunday night. But that moment might fade quickly as they host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The injury report has grown again, with Philadelphia once more facing a long list of absences, headlined by a familiar name returning to the sidelines.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing tonight?

Joel Embiid will not play against the Washington Wizards. The 76ers center is listed out due to right knee injury recovery. This comes after he returned from a nine-game absence to play 30 minutes in a double overtime loss to Atlanta. His injury designation changed from “right knee injury management” to “right knee injury recovery” for this game.

Paul George is officially questionable to play, but he is participating in Tuesday’s shootaround. The veteran forward is managing two separate issues, listed for left knee injury recovery and lower back tightness. He played a season-high 28 minutes on Sunday. After that game, George mentioned the back tightness, but was not overly concerned about it.

Imago Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Andre Drummond is also questionable with a right knee contusion. The backup center played only six minutes on Sunday before being ruled out at halftime due to soreness. Quentin Grimes is probable with right calf soreness. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remain out with knee and adductor injuries, respectively.

The potential absentees create a problem for Philadelphia. If both Joel Embiid and Drummond cannot go, rookie Adem Bona would be the likely candidate to start at center. The team’s depth is being tested early, with six total players appearing on the initial report.

Washington Wizards Injury Report: Are Khris Middleton, Alex Sarr playing tonight?

The Washington Wizards had not released their official injury report for this game as of early Tuesday. Their most recent report was for Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, we are aware that several players will be unavailable based on the listing and coach updates.

Unfortunately, veteran forward Khris Middleton (injury management) has been listed out for Tuesday’s game as per Underdog NBA on X. Also, Kyshawn George is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Then, Rookie center Alex Sarr will not play. He missed Monday’s game with a right adductor issue and is also out for Tuesday’s contest against the 76ers. Sarr is a major piece for Washington, leading the team with 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. His absence is a significant blow.

Corey Kispert is out with a fractured right thumb. Tre Johnson remains out with a left hip flexor strain. Sharife Cooper was ruled out for Monday with a calf strain, and his status for the back-to-back is unclear. The team’s official designations will be confirmed closer to tip-off.

The Wizards are navigating their own injury woes while on the second night of a back-to-back. They are coming off a 129-126 home win over Milwaukee on Monday. Veteran guard C.J. McCollum led the way with 28 points in that victory.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: 76ers vs Wizards

Given the current injury reports, here is how the teams could start the game.

Tyrese Maxey C.J. McCollum VJ Edgecombe Kyshawn George Justin Edwards Bilal Coulibaly Paul George (if active) Khris Middleton Adem Bona Marvin Bagley III

Note: These lineups are projections and subject to change based on final injury determinations and coach decisions. If Paul George is unable to play, his starting spot would be filled by another wing, potentially Quentin Grimes or Jared McCain.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Monumental Sports Network, with streaming available on Fubo. For the 76ers, the mission is to steady themselves and secure a win despite the manpower shortages. For the Wizards, it is about managing fatigue and finding a way to compete without their promising rookie big man.