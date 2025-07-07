Suns News: Devin Booker’s Contract Extension Confirmed After He Bids Emotional Farewell to Best Friend

The last few weeks in Phoenix have felt like a slow exhale. Not the peaceful kind. More like that chest-tightening moment when everything you thought was solid starts shifting. Kevin Durant’s time in the desert officially wrapped up. Fans barely had time to process that before another wave came crashing in. Something big. Something different. And at the heart of it all stood Devin Booker. Silent, composed, maybe even emotional.. but as always, impossible to ignore.

The franchise that once pushed all its chips in on a Big Three had just slammed the brakes and veered toward a totally new road. You could feel it coming. The Durant goodbye. The Beal uncertainty. The coaching shuffle. But no matter how loud the headlines got, one question always lingered quietly underneath: What’s next for Book? Would the Suns truly build around him again… or was this going to be another reset that left him stranded?

Well, Evan Sidery just put all that doubt to rest. The Suns insider took to X and revealed that Phoenix and Devin Booker have agreed on a two-year, 150 million dollar extension that locks him in through 2030. Booker will now make 321 million dollars over the next five seasons. Read that again. That’s not just an extension. That’s a full-blown declaration: This is Book’s team, full stop. At just 28, he’s now the highest-paid player in league history on a per-year basis, averaging 75 million per year starting in 2028. The Suns didn’t just invest in talent. They doubled down on identity, leadership, and legacy. This deal puts everything on Book’s shoulders… and he clearly wanted it that way.

It’s the kind of move that doesn’t just rewrite the roster- it reshapes how fans view the franchise itself. Booker’s been the one constant through all the chaos. While the Suns stumbled to a 36–46 finish and missed the playoffs, he quietly averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over 75 games. Does that assist the number? A career high. He became the Suns’ all-time leading scorer this past February, passing Walter Davis with a total that still feels surreal. He did it in 642 games! 124 fewer than Davis.

A Goodbye That Hit Different

The day Kevin Durant’s trade to Houston became official, Booker let his emotions speak louder than any press release. He reposted the Suns’ thank-you post for KD on Instagram. But it was the next slide that hit differently. A TikTok-style video montage of him and Durant, synced to Drake’s Stories About My Brother. The lyric kept looping: Let me tell you about my brother, though. Practice clips. In-game looks. Quiet moments on the bench. It wasn’t just a highlight reel. It was a goodbye letter dressed like a mixtape. A love note to a brother in arms. Fans called it raw, real, and gutting. The kind of thing that reminds you just how human this game really is.

Nov 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) look on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Footprint Center.

This wasn’t just Book saying farewell to a teammate. It was him closing a chapter of his own journey. A chapter where he and KD shared dreams, pressure, and heartbreak without ever quite reaching the mountaintop. And now? He’s stepping into the future alone at the top. KD heads to Houston. The Suns reload with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and 7-foot-2 rookie Khaman Maluach from Duke. The era of Big Three ambitions is over. This next version of the Suns feels younger, hungrier, and built in the image of Booker’s own grit.

The farewell was emotional. The contract was historic. And both happened within the same breath. One moment, he’s saying goodbye to his best friend. The next, he’s signing the richest short-term deal in NBA history. That’s the crazy duality of this league. It doesn’t wait for your feelings to settle. And Booker? He didn’t flinch. He acknowledged the goodbye, then picked up the torch and ran straight into a future that now belongs entirely to him.