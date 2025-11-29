Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are Jalen Green, Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight?

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets both look to bounce back from disappointing NBA Cup losses, but they’ll have to do it with key players sidelined. Tonight’s matchup at the Mortgage Matchup Center features two teams dealing with significant injury concerns that could shape the outcome of this Western Conference clash.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Are Jalen Green, Isaiah Thomas playing tonight?

The Phoenix Suns will be without several key players for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Guard Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring injury and is expected to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. His absence is a significant blow to the team’s backcourt depth and scoring options. But on the contrary, Isaiah Thomas does not seem to be on the injury report and is expected to suit up for the Suns tonight.

Grayson Allen’s status is to be decided as of 3:20ET. He missed Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will not suit up tonight. Allen’s defensive presence and three-point shooting are missed in the starting lineup.

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Ryan Dunn is listed as questionable with a wrist injury, and Isaiah Livers is sidelined with a hip issue. Jordan Goodwin is listed as questionable with an ankle injury suffered in Friday’s loss. These injuries test the Suns’ rotational depth. With these absences, Collin Gillespie has emerged as a key contributor.

Gillespie scored a career-high 24 points in the recent game against the Thunder. Head coach Jordan Ott praised his performance. “Playing in this environment against that team with some stakes on it and responding … competitive, resilient, tough,” Ott said. “He just continues to set a new standard for himself. He just never stops. He’s like an Energizer Bunny.”

Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Are Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic playing tonight?

The Denver Nuggets are dealing with their own injury woes. Forward Aaron Gordon is out with a hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. His defensive versatility and interior scoring are major losses for the team.

Star player Nikola Jokic is questionable, but Jamal Murray is expected to play. Jokic is averaging 29.1 points and 12.6 rebounds, while Murray scored 37 points in the last game against the Spurs. Murray commented on Watson’s development. “To see him improve is what I expected,” Murray said.

Christian Braun is also out with an ankle sprain and is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks. Julian Strawther is out with a back injury. These absences force adjustments in the Nuggets’ rotation and defensive schemes.

Despite these losses, the Nuggets have seen Peyton Watson step into the starting lineup. “I got no better people to learn from than Jok and Jamal,” Watson said. Adding, “They go out there consistently, produce, and put up numbers every night — and they look at it as another day in the office. I’m trying to approach it the same way.”

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Suns vs Nuggets

The predicted starting lineups for Saturday’s game are as follows.

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Devin Booker Jamal Murray Dillon Brooks Cam Johnson Ryan Dunn (Q) Spencer Jones Royce O’Neale Peyton Watson Mark Williams Nikola Jokic (Q)

With both teams navigating injury challenges, this game will test their depth and resilience. The Suns look ahead to an NBA Cup quarterfinal rematch with the Thunder on December 10, while the Nuggets continue their road trip seeking to maintain their strong away record.