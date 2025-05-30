“I’m So Sorry”: Mike Conley’s Wife & Family Are Helpless As Timberwolves Star Confirms Status On NBA Retirement

A night before Wednesday’s OKC clash, Mike Conley had a private conversation with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle at team dinner. “Just wanted to encourage them, to remind them that this team would not be in the Western Conference Finals if it wasn’t for them. He said he told them ‘Have fun. Play free. Don’t be stressed about making the right decision every play.’ He said ‘We need them to be themselves.’” ESPN’s Lisa Salters revealed during the gameday broadcast.

The idea was to motivate the two superstars. Also, to instill confidence in them so that they find a way to win and force Game 6. Of course, no one wanted the series to extend more than Conley, realizing that this could be his last shot at winning the championship. So, when the Timberwolves lost, the heartbreak of his season coming to an end hit Conley hard: “When I was walking off the floor, I was thinking, ‘Not again.’ It was a nightmare, man.”

As the veteran guard walked to the locker room, devastated, he noticed his phone buzzing with messages from loved ones. Of course, one was from his wife, Mary, who was home with their three children. “I’m so sorry,” she wrote. Mary knew exactly how crushed he felt after falling short of his ultimate goal—again. This was Mike’s third West Finals exit of his eighteen-year career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conley’s wife and family could do nothing but watch helplessly while the 37-year-old suffered through the pain of another brutal playoff exit. “I know she doesn’t know what to say. She knows how much time I put into it. And how much sacrifice I make away from them. Also, how I treat my mind and body after this process. I will call her after this, but it still hurts.” Conley told Andscape. But even though this loss hurts, maybe more than any other in his career, Mike is not ready to give up just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Conley addresses retirement buzz as Anthony Edwards makes bold claim for next season

With this season over, Conley has only one year left on his contract. Many even wondered if he would hang up his boots, especially considering his gradually declining performance. This year, he averaged a career-low 8.2 points. And those numbers declined further in the playoffs to 6 points and over three assists. Mike is not the same player he once was. However, he believes he still has a lot left in the tank.

via Imago Nov 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) celebrate their teams win after an NBA Cup game against the LA Clippers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

“My body is good. I could still move, do what I need to do. Sacrifices of the team. I won’t be retiring because I can’t move or anything like that. When the time is done, it will be over with.” Yes, he continues to have confidence in his work ethic, and it looks like he is not going to retire just yet. Maybe, he gets that willingness to fight from his father, who won his first Olympic Gold at 39-years-old after multiple close finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I was picked to win a gold medal and didn’t do it until ’92. But you got to keep pushing. The thing is he wanted to go to a team where he had a chance. And he’s there. So, he just has to figure it out.” Mike’s father remarked following the Wolves’ playoffs exit. If Conley returns next season, which he likely will, Anthony Edwards aims to finally get him that coveted title that he has been chasing his entire life, “I’m disappointed we couldn’t make it happen for him again this year. But we will be right back trying to make it again next year. We’ll come a little bit more prepared, be ready. We know what to expect. It should be fun gearing up for next year.” Maybe, this will be the motivation that finally gets the Wolves over the hump next year. What do you think?