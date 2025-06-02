Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Pens Heartfelt Message to New York Amid Uncertain Knicks Future

New York basketball doesn’t do soft landings. And this season? It ended with a jolt. The Knicks had the city buzzing, filled with hope, and then came the crash… eliminated before reaching their first NBA Finals in 25 years. Some fans stayed in gratitude mode, others wanted answers. But either way, all eyes turned to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Still, even as the Garden back home sank into silence, Jordyn Woods, model and longtime partner of Karl-Anthony Towns, posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram followers shortly after the Knicks’ season ended, making sure New York hears one last word, and no, it’s not a complaint. “If there was anything to take away from this season,” she wrote in an Instagram post following the team’s elimination, “the take away should be is that the future is bright for this team and they should be damn proud of themselves.”

The carousel post was a full visual recap of her experience courtside and behind the scenes, highlighting designer fits, intimate moments, and a note of gratitude that struck an unexpected chord. “You guys brought so much life to the city and this has been some of the most exciting basketball I’ve ever watched,” she added. “Thank you New York for welcoming us with open arms!”

Not the usual “on to the next” energy from NBA partners, right? This was personal, and it landed at a time when Karl-Anthony Towns’ name is being floated around NBA circles not for praise, but for potential trades. Because after a playoff exit that came with more bruises than glory, the Knicks are facing a brutal question: what now? And more precisely, what now with KAT?

Is KAT the cat to trade?

In the aftermath of the Game 6 elimination by the Indiana Pacers, the usual finger-pointing began. New York had spent the fourth-highest payroll in the league, yet couldn’t deliver the prize. And as head coach Tom Thibodeau admitted at the podium, “It’s improvement from last year, but it’s ultimately not what our ultimate goal is.”

Naturally, when the disappointment hits, someone always gets the blame badge. This time, that someone appears to be Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite averaging 24.8 points and 12.2 rebounds over six games, critics zeroed in on his defense… or, well, the lack thereof. Indiana’s strategy of repeatedly “hunting Towns on defense” exposed glaring issues. Tyrese Haliburton, in particular, exploited those pick-and-roll mismatches to a punishing degree.

By Game 6, the Pacers had mapped out Towns like a GPS route. Instead of tightening the screws, the Knicks’ defense kept leaving the door wide open. And for many, the scapegoat was obvious. NBA reporter Kevin O’Connor didn’t shy away from throwing shade either, declaring on X: “Trading KAT should be priority #1 for the Knicks.”

Kevin O’Connor wasn’t the only analyst floating a Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Bill Simmons also proposed a bold move—swapping KAT for Kevin Durant. His rationale? The Knicks could double down on Mitchell Robinson’s defensive presence, while Phoenix would give Durant a fresh start in a win-now situation that aligns better with New York’s timeline and urgency.

Well, Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t just a name on the Knicks’ roster, but a massive financial commitment locked in through the 2027–28 season. After signing that huge $220 million extension back in 2022, his salary starts around $49 million this year and only goes up from there. That makes him not only the current highest-paid player on New York’s books but one of the top earners in the entire NBA. So yeah, trading KAT isn’t as simple as swapping jerseys—it’s a big financial play that could shake up the entire team’s future. In other words, any move involving Towns is as much about money as it is about basketball.

But as fans dissect stats and float trade ideas on every corner of the internet, Woods’ post feels like a refreshing pause button. It doesn’t dodge the noise, but it also doesn’t add to it. Instead, it celebrates the ride: the sold-out arenas, the energy in the Garden, the glimmers of chemistry that made this Knicks squad feel like something could be built here. Her words weren’t just about fashion or fandom, but about faith, in both the city and the man at the center of the storm.

Still, with Karl-Anthony Towns’ name already swirling in trade rumors and the Knicks’ front office facing tough decisions, one question remains. Is New York ready to press reset? Whether Karl-Anthony Towns remains part of New York’s blueprint or becomes a headline on trade deadline day, Woods’ message lingers like an open letter to the franchise. Maybe it was a goodbye in disguise. Or maybe, just maybe—it was a belief that this chapter isn’t finished yet.

