Knicks Lucky Charm Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Shy Away From PDA With Timothee Chalamet at Game 6

The stars are courtside. The stakes are sky-high. And suddenly, Game 6 feels like the Grammys with a shot clock. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana for Pacers vs. Knicks — and the cameras wasted no time. The couple, both decked out in Knicks jackets, were spotted getting cozy on the sideline as Kylie flung her arms around Timmy and let out a massive cheer for New York. Yes, PDA and playoff tension are apparently a package deal now.

But here’s where it gets wild, though: every time Kylie shows up, New York starts cooking. Game 5? She was there. Final score? Knicks by 17. Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe it’s divine intervention via designer courtside glam. Either way, Knicks fans aren’t questioning it. Because honestly? We all love a good Pacers–Knicks rivalry, and it turns out so do the A-listers.

It’s not just about the glam or the glitz, either. Jenner’s presence seems to lift the energy in the building — a reminder that sometimes, a little star power off the court can spark a whole team on it. Whether it’s her contagious enthusiasm or just the good vibes she brings, the Knicks seem to feed off that extra boost. After all, in a rivalry this intense, every edge counts.

The Jenner jinx? Or the Knicks’ secret weapon?

And then this isn’t just a one-game fling. Kylie Jenner has been spotted courtside at multiple Knicks playoff games this season — including Game 4 of the Celtics series and Game 5 of this Pacers matchup — and the team happens to be undefeated in the games she’s attended. That’s no small coincidence. New York’s win over Boston in Game 4 was a statement. Then came the 17-point blowout over Indiana in Game 5 — a must-win game where the Knicks dominated from wire to wire. Both times, Jenner was front and center, seated next to Chalamet, who’s been a consistent presence at Madison Square Garden and reportedly a lifelong Knicks fan.

The growing superstition around Jenner’s attendance has taken on a life of its own. Is she the Knicks’ good luck charm? According to fans and some amused sideline commentary, there might be something there. In Game 5, which drew arguably the Knicks’ most star-studded crowd of the postseason, New York looked dominant from start to finish.

Beyond just celebrity sightings, Kylie Jenner’s presence carries a unique kind of influence. Not just on fans, but arguably on the players themselves. When you have one of the most watched and followed figures in the world cheering courtside, it can inject confidence, spark adrenaline, and even rattle the opponents. In a tightly contested Game 6, that intangible boost could be the difference between clutch plays and missed opportunities. After all, the playoffs aren’t just about skill, but also momentum, and Kylie might just be the Knicks’ secret weapon.

While there’s no personal relationship between Jenner and any Knicks players, her frequent appearances and the energy that seems to follow have become a subplot in their playoff journey. And she’s not showing up casually. By Game 6, the couple looked locked in once again. Chalamet carried his usual diehard intensity. Jenner, for her part, leaned fully into the role of Knicks postseason ambassador — cheering, clapping, and embracing the wildness of the moment. This wasn’t just celebrity sightseeing. It felt like they were part of the moment.

If the Knicks manage to extend this series to a Game 7, you can count on Jenner to be in the building, and potentially part of the reason the Knicks still have a shot. Maybe she’s not the MVP, but she’s certainly becoming the postseason’s Most Visible Partner. Because in 2025, the playoffs aren’t just about matchups and minutes. They’re about moments, and the sidelines are starting to matter just as much as the scoreboard.