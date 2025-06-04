LeBron James Admits Embarrassing Moment With Bryce After Dropping Update on Daughter Zhuri’s Career

LeBron James might be the king on the court, but at home? Just another dad finding joy in embarrassing his teenager and cheering on volleyball tournaments from the bleachers. On the latest episode of Mind The Game, LeBron peeled back the curtain on life beyond the hardwood, offering a rare peek into his summer reality, which, surprisingly, sounds a lot like yours. Gone were the roars of arenas or the frenzy of free agency speculation. In their place? Graduation ceremonies and volleyball courts.

“Yeah man, my youngest son just graduated last week,” LeBron said with unmistakable pride, before quickly owning up to a classic dad moment. “You know, I embarrassed him when he came off the stage and I loved it.” Bryce James, LeBron’s middle child and budding basketball prospect, had his big academic milestone upstaged—momentarily—by his MVP dad who, by his own admission, couldn’t resist the urge to turn it into a family highlight. If LeBron was trying to keep it low-key, well, he failed spectacularly. And he’s totally fine with that.

When he’s not poking fun at Bryce, LeBron is playing volleyball dad to his youngest, 10-year-old, Zhuri James. And yes, King James has been putting in the miles. “Spent a lot of time with my youngest daughter. She [is] playing volleyball—summer volleyball,” he shared. “They just played a tournament last weekend, um, down in Anaheim.”

After a swift first-round exit at the hands of the Timberwolves, LeBron’s summer came early this year. The Lakers, bounced in five games, watched the postseason unfold from afar, giving the King something he rarely gets in June: free time. And LeBron? He’s been making the most of it. Whether it’s embarrassing Bryce at graduation or clocking miles to watch Zhuri’s volleyball tournaments, James is soaking up dad life. Just family, flip-flops, and the kind of sideline energy only a proud father can bring. But even in this family-focused offseason, the spotlight never seems to wander far from James’ shadow.

Family first? Sure, but LeBron can’t escape the NBA headlines

Even as LeBron James leaned into family life this spring—hugging Bryce after graduation, catching Zhuri’s volleyball tournaments—he’s had to navigate more than just courtside bleachers. His public clash with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst over critiques of the Mind the Game podcast made headlines, putting LeBron’s media presence under the microscope. Then came the All-Star Game fallout: his late withdrawal due to ankle soreness didn’t just sideline him, but it also sparked fan backlash, with many arguing it robbed another player of the spotlight.

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

And if that wasn’t enough, he went face-to-face with Stephen A. Smith, demanding the broadcaster stop criticizing his son, Bronny. Family first? Always. But in LeBron’s world, even fatherhood doesn’t come without cameras, commentary, and controversy.

Just imagine showing up for your weekend volleyball match only to find LeBron James casually cheering in the stands, likely camouflaged in dad-mode gear. When asked if he’d bumped into any other NBA royalty during these sideline duties, LeBron shook it off: “No, I haven’t, nope, I haven’t seen any yet.” With the NBA offseason in full swing, LeBron seems to be embracing the rare quiet moments with his family, taking in summer tournaments and creating memories far from the spotlight.

No finals pressure, nor media scrums. Just LeBron being LeBron—joking with his kids, showing up at events, and occasionally stealing the show in the most lovable way. Turns out, no matter how many rings you’ve won, the greatest wins happen in moments like these. Being that dad who’s there, fully present, embarrassing his kid with love, and making memories that outshine any trophy. And honestly? That’s the real legacy.