Malika Andrews Gives Sneak Peek of Plans for OKC vs Pacers as ESPN Awaits Inside the NBA

When the final buzzer sounded on the Western Conference Finals’ Game 6, something quietly historic happened off the court — the iconic NBA studio show Inside the NBA made its last TNT appearance before moving to ESPN next season. Yes, the league’s most beloved post-game hangout is switching networks, escorting in a new era of hoops media. As ESPN gears up to take over Inside the NBA, the network is already laying groundwork, blending basketball storytelling with fresh, creative vibes. And who better to embody that than Malika Andrews?

The Emmy-winning host of NBA Today and NBA Countdown is taking her role to the next level, weaving narrative and style into the Finals coverage in ways that challenge old media norms and celebrate new voices. How, you ask?

On a sunny Sunday, Malika Andrews dropped an Instagram video story that felt more like a personal note than a typical media teaser. “Hi friends, happy Sunday. I meant to record this video earlier, but you know, life happens,” she began, her warm tone cutting through the usual media noise. “I just wanted to say thank you and I see you to everyone who commented or DMed about the little denims theme we put together for the conference finals.. And our thought behind it was a little nod to the Midwest, to Oklahoma City, to Minnesota.”

This denim nod wasn’t random. Malika shared with Women’s Wear Daily that the outfits are a deliberate storytelling tool. “For me, getting dressed isn’t just about style — it’s about setting intention. I’ve always believed that how you show up in a room matters: the energy you bring, the people you uplift, and yes, what you wear. Fashion is one of the tools I use to express that.”

Leon Gray, who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community, helped Malika frame her coverage visually as much as verbally. Together, they crafted a denim-centric wardrobe that pays homage to American heritage and pop culture — a choice inspired, no less, by a 20-story Beyoncé billboard spotted in Mexico City. “Denim quickly rose to the top of the list. It’s versatile, fun, and inherently American,” Gray explained. “As we were finalizing the concept, I was in Mexico City and spotted a 20-story billboard of Beyoncé in full denim whilst I was on the phone with Malika, I immediately said, ‘It’s a sign — we’ve got to do denim!’”

And denim they did. But what turns up is a sharp reframing of denim, transforming it from a casual staple to an elevated, tailored, and professional masterpiece. The wardrobe features a paisley print Canadian tuxedo by Veronica Beard and a crystal-embellished Zimmermann set. A fashion narrative that speaks to breaking boundaries, just as Malika breaks molds in sports media. Win-win, isn’t it? But the denim story is just the opening chapter.

More than a host, Malika Andrews is a storyteller with style

When the NBA Finals tip off June 5, Malika will pivot to an entirely new wardrobe concept — a monochromatic rainbow theme honoring Pride Month. “Basketball is a unifier, a common language that brings together fans from all walks of life,” Malika said. “For me, it was important that our wardrobe choices reflect that spirit of inclusivity.”

Each Finals game will see her in a different color, arranged in rainbow order. “There are seven colors in the flag and if we’re lucky, seven games in the finals,” she added, turning a stylistic choice into a hopeful narrative for a competitive series. Her style philosophy doubles as a mission statement: “I’m a sports journalist who just happens to love clothes. But if what I wear can spark meaningful conversations, whether about identity, representation, or just the joy of self-expression, I’m proud of that. I see players use their ‘tunnel fits’ to do the same, and this is my version.”

She then continued, saying, “My goal is always to be intentional, but functional. My outfits need to work from the locker room to the TV screen. As women in sports, we shouldn’t have to choose between credibility and personal style. I hope other women see that you can show up as you are — feminine, strong, fashion-forward — and still own the room.”

Now, as the Thunder and Pacers gear up for a crucial playoff showdown, Malika Andrews’ unique storytelling style feels perfectly timed. This series isn’t just about X’s and O’s anymore, but a clash between two gritty, hardworking teams embodying the heart of the Midwest, a theme Andrews captured with her denim looks.

Whether it’s through a nod to the Midwest in denim or a vibrant rainbow celebration of Pride, Malika’s approach reminds us that sports coverage can be as dynamic and multifaceted as the game itself. So when you tune in this June, expect more than just stats and highlights. Expect intention, impact, and a broadcast that speaks to who we are… and who we’re becoming.