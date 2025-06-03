Mark Daigneault Cautions Thunder Locker Room as NBA Finals Game 1 Plans Emerge

Four wins. That’s it. Four wins from history, glory, and a forever banner in the rafters. But Mark Daigneault isn’t letting Oklahoma City get swept up in the confetti fantasy just yet. Because Coach dearest is making sure his team still knows how to breathe. The Thunder may be young, but they’re here. And as they prep for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, the stakes are screaming louder than ever. So, naturally, they’re being coached to cut through the noise, quite literally.

Sure, it’s easy to imagine the magnitude. The Finals are no longer theoretical. There’s a date, a location, and a team—Indiana. But even with Game 1 plans crystallizing, Daigneault isn’t leaning into hype. He’s focused on something far harder, that is… discipline.

“There’s some things that are different,” Daigneault admitted when asked if he’s talked to his players about staying level. “We’re going to practice Wednesday at the arena, and there’s going to be 100 people… trying to pretend that that’s the exact same would be foolish on our part.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the reality now. Practice isn’t just about schemes anymore. It’s about stagecraft. But Daigneault isn’t dodging that. He’s confronting it head-on, reminding his players of what really matters once the ball is tipped. “We’ve tried to define that… and then we’ve also tried to define what’s the same. And what’s the same is when the ball goes up in the air… that’s going to be the same game. The same things are going to win and lose the game.”

Translation? The Finals aren’t a different sport. It’s still about stops, pace, poise, and execution—just with more people watching. For the youngest team in the playoffs, that simplicity could be their greatest weapon.

Thunder knows the West, but what about the East?

But while Daigneault is determined to keep things routine internally, the opponent adds a twist. Unlike their Western foes—Denver, Minnesota, Dallas—the Indiana Pacers aren’t a familiar face. And that changes how OKC is prepping behind the curtain. “With these teams that are in the Eastern Conference, we’re a little less familiar with them,” Mark Daigneault said. “Indiana, we’ve played, obviously, and played relatively recently. But we just don’t have the volume against them or them, us.”

That insight? It matters. Because this time, the Thunder have something they rarely get in the playoffs: breathing room. There are no flight schedules jammed between Game 6 and Game 1. Just four, five days to rest, scout, and think. Still, let’s not confuse unfamiliarity with unpreparedness. The Thunder have dominated the league on both ends of the floor all season, and not quietly either.

Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s cold-blooded consistency, OKC raced to a 68–14 record and posted a jaw-dropping +12.9 point differential. That’s the highest since the 1971–72 Lakers. You don’t luck into that. You control tempo, suffocate on defense, and blow the doors off teams before they know what hit them. It was an eruption. And if that kind of dominance doesn’t scream “ready,” what does?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And yet, Daigneault wants none of the overthinking. “We try to discipline ourselves not to do that. We certainly don’t want an overthinking team in Game 1.” The goal is clarity, not clutter. The staff knows the danger of “too much” in a Finals setting. Letting the moment swell to the point where instinct gets paralyzed by information. That’s not how OKC got here, and it’s not how they’ll survive.

So instead of rewiring the entire machine, the Thunder are trusting what’s worked—scouting light, preparing smart, playing free. And that’s especially important when facing a Pacers team built on speed and chaos. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks didn’t get overrun by pure talent. They got spun in a tornado. OKC can’t afford that, so they’ll need to ride their own thunder, so to speak.

This entire run, from the No. 1 seed to the Western Conference crown, has been a study in control. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander never sped up. Chet Holmgren never broke form. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort? Always locked in. That isn’t by accident. That’s Daigneault. And now, with just four wins left on the board, the message from the Thunder coach isn’t about destiny or rings or banners. It’s about staying awake, present, and unfazed. “You have to be able to cut through all the things that are different and all the distractions… to get yourself fully present, ready to compete. That’s our challenge. That’s Indiana’s challenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And for a team that’s grown up faster than anyone expected, Mark Daigneault’s voice might be the most important one in the room right now. Because Game 1 of the NBA Finals is coming. The circus is already setting up. If the Thunder keep listening to their coach, they just might walk into the spotlight like they’ve been here all along.