Rick Carlisle on Life After LeBron & Curry: What’s Next for the NBA?

The NBA Finals are finally here, and they look nothing like what most fans expected back in October. No LeBron, Steph, KD, Giannis, or Jokic either. Instead? A Pacers-Thunder matchup headlined by two of the league’s youngest squads, a pair of All-NBA guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, and a whole lot of “wait… this is the future?” Rick Carlisle’s take on this might surprise you.

It’s fitting then, that one of the few voices who’s lived through every NBA era—from the Bird-Magic boom to the MJ reign to the LeBron-Steph dynasty—happens to be coaching in this year’s Finals. Rick Carlisle, 65, isn’t just a veteran coach. He was drafted in 1984. He’s seen the NBA transform, commercialize, decentralize, and now evolve yet again.

So when he was asked this week whether the league needs new faces to take the baton from LeBron and Curry, Carlisle didn’t go for the easy nostalgia. He went big picture. “Roster construction seems to be evolving in a slightly different direction, if not a pretty significantly different direction,” he said.

“There are always going to be stars… But identifying with teams may become more of a significant thing than just the star aspect of it.” He’s not predicting the death of superstardom. But he is pointing to something more subtle, something that might already be happening. Not because it’s pessimistic, but because it’s a reality check. And Carlisle thinks the shift is already underway. Why?

Because, for over a decade, the NBA Finals have been dominated by LeBron James and Stephen Curry—LeBron making 10 Finals appearances with four titles, including an eight-year streak from 2011 to 2018, and Curry leading the Warriors to six Finals, winning four championships. Their reign redefined basketball and globalized the sport like never before.

Rick Carlisle sees the NBA’s future in joy, movement, and identity

But as Rick Carlisle points out, the league is already shifting gears. The star-driven era is evolving, with team identity and young talent starting to take center stage, signaling a new chapter beyond the LeBron-Curry legacy. But of course, Carlisle isn’t waving goodbye to the old guard just yet. “LeBron James and Steph Curry… they’re still the gold standard really,” he said. “They’re still it. Those guys have been absolutely beyond belief.

There’s a reason Carlisle name-dropped Oklahoma City when talking about the future of the NBA. “Oklahoma plays that way,” he said, referring to their movement-heavy, unselfish style. “We try to play that way.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with an impressive 32.7 points per game in regular season and 25.0 points in the playoffs, earning MVP honors. His Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Jalen Williams, not only averaged career highs in points, rebounds, and assists but also earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are no longer just a footnote this season. With Tyrese Haliburton dishing out nearly 10 assists a game and Pascal Siakam stepping up big time, earning MVP, Indiana locked in a solid 50-win season. They’re showing serious grit and teamwork, proving they’re ready to make some noise in the playoffs.

But this isn’t just about analytics. It’s about vibe, and most importantly, about joy. “There are so many great young players that have personality,” Carlisle said. “They are such great promoters of the game simply by virtue of how they play… with their joy, with their love.”

And instead of one or two alpha stars dominating a decade like LeBron and Steph did, this generation looks like it’ll be shared real estate. And he knows how fast things can flip. “It can change in a moment,” Carlisle said. Just like a playoff series. Just like a league narrative. And now? That moment might already be here. Game 1 tips off June 5. New stars, new style. Same league? We’ll see.