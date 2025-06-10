Stephen A. Smith Wants Jon Stewart’s Son Arrested After What He Did During Knicks Game

It has been a few weeks since the Knicks’ season came to a brutal end in the East Finals. However, one particular loss continues to haunt them, and will likely do so for years to come. When Jalen Brunson and Co. led the Pacers by 17 points in the fourth quarter of Game 1, New York fans were sure their team was heading toward an easy win. Renowned television host Jon Stewart’s son, Nathan, was so confident that he even did a premature celebration. A decision that would end up backfiring!

During The Daily Show, Stewart revealed the details of his son’s questionable act to his guest Stephen A. Smith, “My son was there in the rafters when Jalen Brunson hit, there was probably like a minute or something left, they had a nine-point lead, and he made a fatal mistake as a Knicks fan. And now he knows, I had to school him on it. He did the ‘bye-bye.’ He did the ‘bye-bye’ on a selfie.” Yes, anticipating the Knicks’ victory, Nathan replicated Stephen Curry’s ‘Night-Night’ taunt as a celebration.

Unfortunately, the Pacers ended up making a miraculous comeback in the final minutes and won the game in overtime. Reacting to Nathan’s premature celebration, Stephen A. said, “Here’s the crime. The crime.” Jon immediately asked him, “Can he be arrested for it?” The ESPN veteran replied, “He should.”

Not only did a jesting Stephen A. want Stewart’s son arrested for the early celebration, but also for bringing back Knicks’ old wounds with the ‘Night-Night’ taunt. “I’m gonna tell you why. Because who does the bye-bye? That’s Steph Curry. The greatest shooter God has ever created. That guy in the 2009 draft was drafted 7th overall. Who had the 8th pick? It was the Knicks.” Smith remarked. Yes, had the Warriors passed on Steph sixteen years ago, he would likely have landed with the Knicks, potentially changing the fate of the franchise forever.

Stephen A. continued, “My point to you is that if you were that close, yet you’re so far because you missed out on him. You would think you would know better than doing that (Night-Night). That doesn’t belong to you. You’re a Knick, you’re not a Warrior.” While the ESPN veteran criticized Nathan for replicating Steph’s celebration, Jon quickly jumped in to defend his son, “He’s just a boy! He’s doing his best.” Of course, it was just a friendly banter between two media legends, as SAS responded, “You did a good job. It’s just that when it comes to sports, none of us are perfect.” But how close was Steph truly to getting drafted by the Knicks?

Stephen Curry thought he was going to New York as Dell Curry reveals shocking draft night details

Well, Stephen A.’s concern is justified because it still haunts the Knicks fans that they missed out on drafting the greatest shooter of all time. It hurts even more because Steph had every intention to start his career with the Knicks. During an interview three years ago, he said, “When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York. Didn’t really have Golden State on the radar at all.”

Even his father, Dell Curry, confirmed that they were rooting for Steph to become a Knick, “So draft day, we’re in New York, I get a call from (ex-Warriors coach) Don Nelson. He says, ‘Dell, you got a problem if we select Steph at No. 7?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we want him in New York.’ We talk for five or ten minutes. He’s like, ‘Well if he’s there, we’re going to take him anyway.’ I’m like,’ It’s your choice. You asked me for my opinion I gave it to you.’”

Despite Dell’s clear message, the Warriors did not want to pass up on a talent like Steph. Sure enough, it was the right call as he is now the greatest player in the franchise’s history. Meanwhile, the Knicks ended up drafting Jordan Hill, who never became more than a bench player. So, even though it’s been sixteen years since that dreaded night, the wounds are still fresh in Knicks fans’ mind. And Jon’s son might have made a mistake by resurfacing them amid the team’s ongoing misery. Thoughts?