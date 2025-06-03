Surrounded by Over 19,000 Thunder Fans, ESPN’s Pat McAfee Sets Priorities Straight on $513.76B Platform

The stage is set. Confetti ready. In a couple of weeks, NBA will crown a new champion. However, there are still three days remaining before the Pacers and OKC go head-to-head in the highly anticipated NBA Finals opener. But Indianapolis Colts legend Pat McAfee clearly cannot hide his excitement for that long!

With tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW happening live in Tulsa, McAfee just had to let the people of Oklahoma know who he is rooting for. During the McAfee Minute segment of the show, the former NFL star stood on the announcer’s desk and addressed the 19,000+ Thunder fans at BOK Center. “Tulsa, Oklahoma, it is an honor to be inside of you tonight. I was given this opportunity that I’m so incredibly thankful for to say, I would like to wish all of you and the Oklahoma City Thunder good luck in the NBA Finals.” He remarked.

Sure enough, fans began cheering as McAfee wished them luck for the upcoming series. The cheers got even louder, as he continued, “Your team has been damn good. They’ve not been talked about nearly enough. SGA, the MVP, who is an absolute dawg.” Just when the OKC crowd thought Pat was on their side, the ESPN veteran flipped the switch, “With that being said, PACERS IN 6! I’ll see you on the Finals Day.”

Despite being in enemy territory, McAfee made his allegiance clear on Netflix, knowing that millions of viewers would be watching the $513.76 billion platform. Many from Indiana. As expected, the cheers at BOK Center turned into deafening boos as Pat expressed his support for the Pacers. Unbothered by the reaction, McAfee doubled down by saying, “The Oklahoma City is about to be in for a fight with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers. It’s gonna be a great final.” His confidence is understandable, considering he just won a major bet with Michael Cole.

Pat McAfee gets the last laugh as Michael Cole pays the price after losing Knicks vs Pacers bet

While McAfee set his priorities straight in Tulsa, an unusual sight caught everyone’s attention. His co-announcer, Michael Cole, who is usually in a suit for every WWE show, was wearing an Indiana Pacers jersey. What’s even more surprising is that Cole is a New York native and a die-hard Knicks fan. So, why the outfit?

Turns out, he lost a bet to McAfee. Prior to the East Finals series, Pat picked the Pacers to beat the Knicks in five or six games, whereas Cole picked the New York team to win. Sure enough, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. won in six and Michael had to pay the price by wearing a Pacers jersey in Oklahoma.

Pat even addressed his unusual outfit on the show, “That’s right, Michael Cole and I had a bet, if the Pacers beat the Knicks he would have to wear a tank top. The Pacers did that and that’s because Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Coach Rick Carlisle, and Tyrese Haliburton made it happen.” Well, McAfee has never shied away from showing his support for the Pacers. During Game 4 of the ECF, the NFL legend hyped up the Indiana crowd by calling out Knicks’ celebrity fans, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Timothee Chalamet in front of everyone.

“Let’s send these sons of b—— back to New York with their ears ringing. Let’s turn this s— up!” McAfee yelled, making the Indiana crowd go wild. Even the Pacers players got up from the bench and joined in the fun. That’s the kind of support the Pacers would be expecting in the OKC series as well, with just four wins standing between them and the Larry O’Brien trophy.