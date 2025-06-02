Timothee Chalamet’s Close Circle Under Fire for Significant Hollywood Star’s Snub as Knicks’ Season Meets Disappointing End

It’s not every day you see a heartthrob Oscar nominee turned into courtside controversy, but here we are. As the New York Knicks saw their season slip away in Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, a different kind of drama was revealing—not on the hardwood, but just a few feet from it. In a flurry of camera cuts and graphic overlays, one A-lister emerged as the new face of Knicks fandom. Yes, you guessed it… Timothee Chalamet. Yet, not everyone was buying the PR glow-up.

The actor, decked out in Knicks’ gear and seen courtside with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, found himself in the middle of a growing media subplot. One that had sports analysts, podcasters, and diehards alike raising their eyebrows. Why? Because sitting next to Chalamet was another Hollywood heavy-hitter, Miles Teller, and somehow, he got no love from the broadcast team.

And it wasn’t just Knicks fans raising eyebrows. Apparently, so were Timothee Chalamet’s neighbors in Celebrity Row. On Bill Simmon’s podcast, Ryen Russillo didn’t hold back while dissecting the courtside camera choices: “For whatever reason, like our guy Miles Teller — he’s right next to Chalamet — and they don’t even give him a graphic… that’s the kind of thing where you’re talking to your PR people.” Bill Simmons added, “Or fire them!” The implication? Chalamet’s inner circle might be playing defense off the court, too, with PR tactics that keep the spotlight laser-locked on the Dune star… even if that comes at the cost of another big star being iced out.

“I would say I was next to Chalamet after a Lakers game once and I was so close to just saying ‘Hey just so you know your PR people keep turning down Bill Simmons and we know it’s not getting to you here’s Bill’s number just go on the pod and talk some hoops.’ But I was like I’m not going to do that…” Russillo added, before admitting he had backed off to avoid security. All that, just over a courtside graphic? Welcome to the playoffs.

Because for Russillo, this wasn’t just about one overlooked actor. It was a symptom of a broader shift in how the Knicks showcase their courtside elite. “These celebrities that have to stand up f—— courtside like you don’t have to stand up, there’s nobody in front of you,” he continued. “It’s like having a beach house and complaining about an obstructed view.”

Is Chalamet the Knicks’ darling or the courtside commander?

He then also took subtle jabs at the Knicks’ broadcast crew for their selective coverage, noting how jam band icons like Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks were consistently ignored, despite their regular appearances. “Very anti-Jam Bands,” he joked. “Trey was always right there on the baseline… You can’t f—— give him a graphic?” And this isn’t the first time someone’s pointed out the inconsistency. After the Knicks’ Game 6 loss, Skip Bayless chimed in on social media, questioning when Timothee Chalamet had suddenly replaced Spike Lee to become “Mr. Knick“ while calling the spectacle “just wrong.”

Is it all that deep? Maybe. But in New York, even the glitz comes with side-eye. And for the record, Russillo still hasn’t gotten Teller that graphic.

However, there’s one thing Knicks fans can agree on, it’s that nobody bleeds blue and orange more loudly than Spike Lee. From his iconic trash-talking battles with Reggie Miller to being a staple at MSG through decades of chaos, Lee isn’t just a fan—he’s folklore. His stare-downs with stars and refs alike made him as much a part of the broadcast as the basketball itself. So when newer faces like Timothee Chalamet take the spotlight, especially during a postseason that ended in a 108-125 heartbreak, it stirs something deeper.

Because Knicks Celebrity Row was never just about who’s hot in Hollywood. It was about grit, loyalty, and enduring the decades-long soap opera that is New York basketball. And for some, Timothee Chalamet’s rise feels less like an evolution and more like a snub. Especially when names like Miles Teller, Trey Anastasio, and even Derek Trucks barely get a flicker of airtime.

Still, the heart of the team never wavered. After the Game 6 loss, Jalen Brunson was asked whether he believed this group could contend for a title next season. His response left no room for doubt.

“The most confidence. Overconfident. Seriously,” Brunson said. “There’s not an ounce of any type of doubt that I’m not confident with this group.”

Brunson backed up his words throughout the series, averaging 30.6 points against Indiana. But for a team with legitimate title aspirations, falling short in the East Finals felt like a season that ended too soon. If the Knicks can tighten up defensively, add depth, and keep their core healthy, there’s every reason to believe they’ll be right back in the mix—only stronger, sharper, and even hungrier.