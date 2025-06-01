TNT Camera Confirms Tyrese Haliburton’s Unexpected Reaction After ECF MVP Snub to Teammate

Tyrese Haliburton had been the face of Indiana’s postseason rise. Big shots, bigger assists, and that unmistakable grin—the Pacers’ engine looked every bit the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. But when it came time for the trophy presentation, the moment belonged to someone else.

Pascal Siakam was crowned the ECF MVP after Indiana closed out the Knicks in Game 6, and few can argue with the numbers. Siakam dropped 31 points in the closeout win and was a two-way force all series long. Still, for a split second, it looked like Tyrese Haliburton thought the moment was his.

He smiled. Took a small step forward. Adjusted ever so slightly like someone bracing for the announcement. The TNT broadcast caught it all, and the clip quickly lit up social media. Then came the twist. “Pascal Siakam!” And just like that, Haliburton stepped back, clapped for his teammate, and wore the most professional mask of them all. No visible frustration, nor any eye roll. Just a flash of anticipation that didn’t quite pay off. It was brief, but telling.

Was Tyrese Haliburton expecting to hear his name? Or was he just excited for his teammate that he couldn’t cover his emotions? In the game of playoffs, you never really know, now do you?

Tyrese Haliburton, the MVP… who wasn’t

Because here’s the thing: Tyrese Haliburton could have won it. He led the Pacers with 9 assists per game during the series. More importantly, he was the steady heartbeat of a young Pacers team that stunned the East. But Siakam? He was the hammer. Averaging 24.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across the series, the former NBA champion played like the guy who’d been here before. He set the tone early, finished strong, and was Indiana’s most consistent scorer.

Still, the MVP discourse is never just about the box score. It’s about perception, leadership, narrative. And Haliburton, already the undisputed face of the franchise, seemed poised to add another feather to his cap. His body language in that moment didn’t scream disappointment. It just hinted at something all too human: a flash of surprise.

And if you’ve followed the Pacers closely, you know Haliburton’s value this postseason has gone far beyond points and assists. He’s been the team’s emotional center. Through cold streaks, through nagging injuries, through a brutal Game 5 in which he scored just eight points, and still said, “We’re a resilient group… We always want to respond when things don’t go well after a game like that. We understand what the stakes are… We’re fine. There’s no need to panic or anything.”

What’s more, he’s handled off-court adversity like a pro. Earlier in the playoffs, his father, John Haliburton, was banned from sitting courtside after waving a towel with Tyrese’s face on it in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s direction—an incident that made national headlines. But Haliburton didn’t lash out or fuel drama. He kept the focus on his teammates and the win.

So when Game 6 came around, with the Pacers’ season on the brink, it wasn’t just about whether Haliburton’s body would respond. It was about whether his leadership could hold the locker room together. He did both. Tyrese Haliburton dropped 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 13 assists in a statement performance that silenced all the noise and sent the Knicks packing. And when Siakam was named ECF MVP just minutes later, Tyrese Haliburton didn’t sulk. He clapped, smiled, and took a step back.

But rewind the footage, and you see it—his body shifting forward ever so slightly before the name was called. A brief pause. A flicker of expectation. Maybe that moment wasn’t about disappointment. Maybe it was about pride and the possibility of being recognized—not for being the highest scorer, but for being the steady voice when everything could’ve cracked.

And in a postseason that’s been filled with twists, injuries, and unexpected heroes, maybe it’s fitting that Indiana has two guys who looked like MVPs. One just happened to be holding the trophy.