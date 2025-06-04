Who Has Attempted Most Free Throws in 2025 NBA Playoffs? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Tyrese Haliburton’s Rankings Revealed

This year’s playoffs haven’t just been about clutch threes and poster dunks. Nope. It’s been a grind. Ugly at times. And the one thing that’s kept showing up over and over? Free throws. The whistle has been loud, and the stripe has been busy. And if you’ve been watching closely, you already know who’s been living there like it’s rent free.

There’s always a few guys who make it an art; those sneaky drives, the awkward pivots, the oh, did I just get fouled? faces. And in 2025, that list’s been led by some familiar names. Guys who can twist their way into a foul before the defender even blinks. It’s a mix of skill, rhythm, and sometimes a little acting. Some call it smart. Others? Straight up grifting.

But let’s not get it twisted; drawing fouls in the playoffs is a skill. When defenses tighten up and the lane gets clogged, sometimes the easiest bucket is… well, not even a bucket. It’s a whistle. And the league’s best have been capitalizing. Especially one MVP level name that’s got fans fired up; and not always in a good way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yeah, it’s time we dig into it. Who’s actually attempted the most free throws in these 2025 NBA Playoffs? Where do stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rank? And is this kind of play just smart basketball… or something more controversial?

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the 2025 Playoffs’ Free Throw Leader—and What Does It Say About His Game?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of brilliant for the Thunder this postseason. But brilliance comes in layers. Because while he’s been torching defenders with his herky-jerky style and smooth midrange, he’s also been earning trips to the line like it’s a part-time job. The numbers don’t lie: 9.2 free-throw attempts per game, the highest of any player still in the playoffs.

via Imago Oklahoma Thunder at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, December 19, 2024, Oklahoma Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2 at the Kia Center. Photo by Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

But that stat hasn’t come without noise. In Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Shai had folks losing their minds. Doris Burke even dubbed him a free-throw merchant on national TV. That wasn’t just shade; that was a shot. Twitter exploded. Timberwolves fans fumed. And Anthony Edwards? He got a tech for tossing the ball at Shai after another foul call. The dude is so slippery, defenders just keep bumping into him, and he’s made that chaos into an art form.

Some purists call it flopping. Others call it elite foul drawing. Whatever your take, you can’t deny it works. Against Minnesota, SGA shot 11 of 14 from the stripe and finished with 31 points. The flopping debate? Still raging. But if you’re putting up MVP numbers and leading your team deep into the playoffs… maybe it doesn’t matter how you get there, as long as you get there.

How Does LeBron James’ All-Time Free Throw Record Compare to Modern Playoff Stars?

Before you crown Shai or Haliburton or whoever the new king of the line, take a second to appreciate the OG of this stat. LeBron James has attempted a mind-blowing 2,456 free throws in his playoff career, more than anyone in history. And he’s hit 1,819 of them. That’s not just volume; it’s consistency under pressure.

LeBron’s playoff run spans nearly two decades. He did it with Cleveland, Miami, and the Lakers. Different teammates. Different eras. Same result: LeBron attacking the rim, drawing fouls, and cashing in. Now compare that to today’s stars. Shai’s leading this year, sure. But in terms of career legacy? He’s got a long road ahead.

What’s changed? For starters, the way games are officiated. Modern stars face tighter reviews, more flopping fines, and a different kind of scrutiny. Back in LeBron’s prime, it was a bit more physical, a bit less whistle-happy. Now, contact is a foul more often than not. So the numbers might not line up in the same way, but the impact? Still massive.

Which NBA Playoff Game Holds the Record for Most Free Throws Attempted by a Player – and Is It Still Unbroken?

Here’s a record that still looks wild, even in today’s whistle-happy era: Shaquille O’Neal’s 39 free throw attempts in a single playoff game. Yeah. 39. That happened in the 2000 NBA Finals, against the Pacers. And it’s still the gold standard for what happens when Hack a Shaq goes nuclear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaq was so dominant that Indy just started fouling him on sight. Didn’t matter if he had the ball or not. Just wrap him up, send him to the line, and hope he misses. He went 18 for 39 from the stripe in that game, and still dropped 43 points and grabbed 19 boards. The strategy failed. The record stood.

In 2025, nobody’s touched that number. Donovan Mitchell got close-ish, dropping 17 makes in one game. Shai hit 13. LeBron added a 15 FTM game. But 39 attempts? That kind of game is a unicorn. Different era, different strategies. And Shaq? Built like a tank, fouled like one too. That record might live forever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bonus Stat Nuggets:

Karl Malone holds the all time regular season record with 13,188 free throw attempts. That’s a whole different beast.

That’s a whole different beast. Giannis led the 2024-25 regular season in FT attempts per game with 10.6. SGA was second at 8.8.

SGA was second at 8.8. Tyrese Haliburton? Efficient, but not volume-heavy. He’s more surgical than brute force.

Bottom line? In the playoffs, you win by any means necessary. And sometimes, that means putting on a masterclass in foul drawing. Whether it’s art or antics; depends on which side you’re on.