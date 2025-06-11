Who Is TJ McConnell’s Sister Megan? All About the Pacers Star’s Sibling Who Plays in WNBA

In the world of professional basketball, the McConnell name resonates with grit, determination, and an undeniable passion for the game. While T.J. McConnell has made his mark in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, his younger sister, Megan McConnell, is carving out her own path in the WNBA. Because, long before she was a WNBA player and her name popped up on a Mercury roster sheet, Megan was just another hoop-obsessed kid in a Pittsburgh gym. Except she had a last name that meant something.

Her brother, T.J. McConnell, may be the NBA name you are familiar with. But Megan? She’s been crafting her own story with the same relentless energy, floor-smacking hustle, and chip-on-the-shoulder drive that made her big brother a cult hero in Indiana. Only difference, you ask? Megan’s path is just beginning.

Who is TJ McConnell’s sister Megan McConnell? Where is she from?

Megan McConnell is a Pittsburgh native who basically grew up in a basketball boot camp. Her dad, Tim McConnell, is a legendary high school coach in Pennsylvania. And her aunt? Even better. Suzie McConnell-Serio was a former Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star before 2008, when she was sworn into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. But the man leading the spotlight in this family is her brother, T. J. McConnell, who is busy being a threat to opposing guards with the Indiana Pacers as of 2025.

It’s safe to say Megan never really had a choice. Basketball chose her. But she didn’t just ride the family name. She earned everything. From local buzz to college stardom, Megan built her own résumé brick by brick. And when she finally got her shot at the pros, nobody in that gym needed a refresher on who she was.

Which team does Megan McConnell play for in the WNBA?

In June 2025, Megan signed a rest-of-season contract with the Phoenix Mercury, which is her second stint with the team after a promising training camp showing earlier the same year. That alone would be newsworthy. But then came the debut.

Mike White, a sportswriter, posted to his X, acknowledging Megan. He wrote, “Another chapter to the McConnell family story. It just keeps going. Last night, T.J. McConnell and the Indiana Pacers earned a spot in the NBA Finals. This morning, T.J.’s sister, Megan, signed with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.”

And then, in a game against the Minnesota Lynx, Megan finally stepped on a WNBA court. To say it was a declaration of belonging would be an understatement. She scored 3 points and 3 assists on 50% from deep off the bench. Unfortunately, fate had other plans: late in the fourth quarter, she suffered a knee injury that cut the moment short.

Talk about cruel timing. Still, the Mercury believed enough to keep her in the mix, which says something. Players like Megan, the undrafted, undersized, and underestimated, don’t get charity minutes. They earn every second. And if there’s one thing McConnells know how to do, it’s bounce back.

Which college did Megan McConnell attend?

Five years of blood, sweat, and records at Duquesne University, Megan was a stat-sheet stuffer and a culture-setter for the Dukes. She finished second all-time in program history with 1,795 points. She shattered school records with 660 assists and 370 steals. Oh, and she grabbed 1,079 rebounds. All as a 5-foot-7 guard.

Her resume reads like an overachiever’s dream. Four triple-doubles. Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. Three-time A-10 All-Academic honoree. And she became just the third player in Duquesne women’s basketball history to crack a WNBA roster, joining legends Korie Hlede (1998) and Candace Futrell (2004).

But stats only tell part of the story. Megan was an engine, the voice. The one diving for loose balls in practice and making sure the locker room never got too quiet. Every coach wants a Megan McConnell. Duquesne was lucky to have her.

Megan McConnell isn’t just “T.J. McConnell’s sister.” She’s a professional baller, a Pittsburgh success story, and, if the Mercury gives her a real runway, a WNBA fan favorite in the making. Her debut may have been brief. But the spark? You could feel it. And knowing the McConnell DNA, she’s not letting a knee sprain slow the climb. Because the grind isn’t just part of her story, it is the story.

So next time you hear the name McConnell, don’t assume it’s T.J. McConnell you’re about to see. Megan McConnell’s here now. And if you’ve been paying attention? You saw this coming.