Will Josh Hart & OG Anunoby Play Tonight in Game 5 vs Pacers? Knicks Injury Report Before Crucial Clash

They’ve been stitched together with duct tape, prayer, and pure grit. That’s how it feels watching the Knicks drag their bruised bodies from one Eastern Conference warzone to the next. Game 5 is tonight, and New York’s back is firmly against the wall. And right now, fans are staring down their timelines, refreshing Twitter like it’s a heartbeat monitor. Because when you’re missing two glue guys in Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, the heart skips a beat. Are they suiting up? Or are the Knicks rolling into battle short-handed again?

Madison Square Garden faithful have been holding their breath since Game 3’s final buzzer. Anunoby’s been hobbling with that hamstring, and Hart? He’s practically duct-taped together after playing a season’s worth of minutes in just a few playoff games. The energy in the locker room has been cautious but hopeful. Tom Thibodeau, as usual, has kept things close to the vest. Fans are left speculating. If they’re out? Trouble. If they’re in? It changes everything.

Good news, Knicks fans: both Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are playing tonight. ESPN’s injury report has them cleared and ready. No minutes restrictions. No “game time decision” ambiguity. Hart, despite the wear and tear, is suiting up with his usual reckless abandon. And OG? The man’s ready to clamp down like a vise grip on anything that moves in yellow and navy. The Pacers should be very concerned. The only name listed on the updated report is Karl-Anthony Towns, marked as “questionable” with knee soreness, but as of now, the Knicks’ core is intact.

This isn’t just about bodies being available. This is about two of the Knicks’ most crucial warriors stepping up when it matters most. Josh Hart leads the squad in rebounding and his versatility has glued together mismatched rotations. And OG Anunoby? He’s the guy you call when the house is on fire. He guards everyone, he hits corner threes; he doesn’t blink. His presence on both ends is a playoff cheat code. Together, they bring balance to a Knicks team that desperately needs defensive grit and offensive stability heading into Game 5.

via Imago Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Let’s not forget what Game 3 looked like. The Knicks clawed their way back from a 20-point hole to steal a 106-100 win on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns morphed into a monster, posting 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson found his rhythm at the free-throw line, hitting 10 of 10 despite a tough shooting night. And OG? Smooth and steady, going 4 for 6 from deep like he had ice in his veins. Hart might’ve only taken three shots, but he tallied 8 points, 10 boards, and 4 dimes. That’s what winning basketball looks like. Dirty, tough, unselfish.

So now, heading into tonight’s clash, the vibes in New York have shifted. It’s not panic. It’s purpose. The Knicks are still down 2-1 in the series, sure. But Game 3 flipped the script. It reminded everyone that this team still has the hustle and the pieces. And with Hart and Anunoby back in the mix, this Game 5 might be the real turning point. Buckle up, Knicks fans.

From doubt to deliverance: Josh Hart’s pivotal Game 3

Despite the nonstop chatter around who might even be available for Game 3, the Knicks dug deep and found a way. The final was 106-100, and though it wasn’t always pretty, it was gritty. That fourth quarter? Unreal. Karl-Anthony Towns bullied his way to 20 points and 8 rebounds in just 12 minutes. He basically became Thanos with a basketball. Only Dirk Nowitzki has put up a comparable playoff fourth quarter. Rare air.

Brunson helped steer the ship with 23 points. OG Anunoby, smooth as ever, drilled four threes. Mikal Bridges struggled from deep, but his defense was ridiculous. But the real unsung hero? Hart. Just three shots. But somehow: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists. A stat line only Josh Hart could deliver. This player doesn’t care about flash, just cares about wins.

The Pacers brought heat. Tyrese Haliburton dropped 20, Siakam had 17, Turner added 19, and McConnell gave a solid 12 off the bench. But their defense fell apart. Indiana went 5 for 25 from the deep. In contrast, the Knicks looked like a team that had rediscovered its identity: fight first, ego last. Thibodeau gambled. The team responded. And Hart? He was the heartbeat.

In a postseason where bodies are breaking and rotations keep changing, Josh Hart has been a constant. His postgame mantra said it all: “If we win, we win.” No ego. No excuses. Just the kind of gritty, heart-forward basketball that defines playoff greatness in New York. And tonight, with the lights even brighter, you better believe he’ll be ready to run through a wall again.