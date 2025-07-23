Popular Streamer Who is Close to Bronny James Blasts LeBron Over Alleged Drake Disrespect

Back in 2023, Drake stood on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and called out a name: LeBron James. He thanked him not just for showing up but for believing in him before anyone else did. “In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up,” Drake told the crowd. The respect was always mutual because a couple of years ago, before that, LeBron also had just good things to say about the rapper. He had said, “I’ve been knowing Drake since 2007… I’m proud of who he is today.” Their bond felt solid, almost brother-like. Adin Ross, a popular streamer and longtime fan of both, once shared that mutual respect, too. But fast-forward to now, something shifted.

After Kendrick Lamar’s Like That dropped, the song shook the music world. And fuel to fire, LeBron was caught vibing to it. Footage surfaced of him rapping along the lyrics, and he even hyped Lamar’s Not Like Us after Steph Curry joked about hearing it too much. LeBron later doubled down with an Instagram Story after Kendrick’s Super Bowl announcement, writing, “He GONE KILL THAT 💩!!!! CAN’T WAIT Bart Scott voice.” This public praise seemed like a jab at Drake. Fans noticed, and so did Adin Ross.

And just recently, a video of him rapping along Not Like Us also surfaced, and it was the final straw for Adin. He let loose on a recent stream. “You just see how much of like a piece of s—t human he is, bro,” he said. He explained that Drake had known LeBron’s family and vice versa. So, seeing LeBron rap along to a diss that accused Drake of terrible things didn’t sit right. “Imagine your best friend for 15 years rapping to a song about you being a p–ophile,” he said, visibly upset. “It’s just sad, bro.” For Ross, this was crossing the line, but LeBron has his reasons to justify too.

While Adin insisted the beef wasn’t his, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. “It does affect the way that I like LeBron,” he admitted. He also called it “weird behavior” and “unloyalty,” stressing that: “How can you respect someone that has no loyalty with someone he has known for 15 years?” Issues apart, Adin expected Bron to keep loyalty over everything. “What if your best friend was rapping along to that?” he asked the chat. He even gave a shoutout to DJ Akademiks for summing it all up as just “wack.”

And then came a ripple effect. Bronny James briefly unfollowed Ross on social media after the stream. Although he later followed him back, the moment felt telling. Adin Ross and Bronny James first connected through online gaming, specifically NBA 2K. Bronny was part of the “Always Excelling” group, and they streamed together regularly as early as 2020, helping launch Adin’s online presence. This can potentially derail their relationship, too!

Speaking about his longtime friend, Ross clarified, “That’s so separate with Bronny. I got nothing but love and respect for Bronny.” Still, Bronny’s hesitation towards unfollowing Ross can be seen as a sign that cracks are forming in their relationship, too! Will this be the end of their brotherhood?

Adin Ross chooses loyalty to Drake over LeBron James as the celebrity rift turns personal

When Drake first followed Adin Ross on Instagram in mid-2023, fans were caught off guard. Why would one of the biggest rappers in the world take an interest in a livestreamer? Then came the DM: “LOL, you know we twins! … My Jewish brother, Aubrey.” That message marked the start of a growing friendship that soon evolved into a full-blown public alliance. Drake wasn’t just watching Adin; he became a fan of the latter.

That relationship hit a new high during the “Drizzmas Giveaway” in December 2024. The two co-hosted the seven-hour livestream on Kick, complete with banter, giveaways, and fan interactions. Midstream, Drake casually revealed he was working on his ninth solo album. But things got serious when he refused to read “F— Kendrick Lamar” on a fan letter, and said, “Oh, I am not reading that.” That small moment gained Drake some respect. For Adin, this partnership meant more than clout; it became a sign of real, mutual support.

When things got tense between Drake and LeBron James later that year, Adin didn’t hesitate to pick a side. After Drake unfollowed LeBron following the Kendrick Lamar drama, Adin made a symbolic move. On stream, he said, “LeBron has this piece and Drake unfollowed Bron,” while announcing he’d sell his Audemars Piguet watch worth nearly half a million dollars. It was more than a jewelry statement. It was a loud message about loyalty. He was done straddling both sides.

Drake’s actions mirrored this energy. In early 2025, he dropped a freestyle called “Fighting Irish,” filled with references that many took as subtle digs at LeBron. Later, at Wireless Festival, he rapped, “6 to 23 but not LeBron,” leaving no room for doubt. Then came the biggest shock: he covered up his tattoo of LeBron and replaced it with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Online, people couldn’t stop speculating. Was this all about betrayal? Did something happen behind the scenes?

Adding fuel to the fire, NBA player Nick Young stirred up even more speculation. He bluntly said LeBron was “throwing Drake,” a claim that set social media ablaze with theories. Reddit threads suggested LeBron’s growing connection to Kendrick’s team or even business ties may have shaped his recent behavior. Meanwhile, LeBron kept playing Kendrick’s tracks in public, as if he wasn’t bothered by the noise. But in Drake’s world, silence speaks volumes, and so do tattoos, lyrics, and unfollows.