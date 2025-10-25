Damian Lillard & Co’s Reaction to Chauncey Billups Arrest Surfaces as Source Reveals Private Meeting Details

The Portland Trail Blazers organization was thrown into disarray Thursday after their head coach was alleged to be a part of a federal gambling probe, leading to a stunned and silent team meeting as the news began to sink in.

The atmosphere inside the Portland Trail Blazers was somber following the shocking news about their coach. “Sources informed me that Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin gathered his team together along with the coaching staff to inform them of the news,” said NBA contributor Chris Haynes. The delivery of this information left the entire room in a state of disbelief.

Players were reportedly rendered speechless by the announcement. “Sources told me that players were mute. They were shocked, and no one had a question. It was that quiet,” Haynes revealed. The general manager then issued a clear directive to the team regarding contact with their former coach during the investigation.

Cronin instructed everyone that “no one should be trying to contact Chauncey Billups while this investigation is ongoing.” Assistant coach Tiago Splitter then addressed the team, emphasizing that the goals remained unchanged despite the dramatic circumstances and that he was taking charge temporarily.

Chauncey Billups was allegedly involved in what prosecutors called the “Royal Flush” poker rigging scheme. Federal authorities claim he participated as a “Face Card,” using his celebrity status to attract wealthy gamblers to high-stakes games. The operation allegedly used sophisticated cheating technology including manipulated shuffling machines and X-ray tables.

During one Vegas game in April 2019, prosecutors say organizers became concerned Billups was winning too many improbable hands. Text messages included in court documents show they instructed him to lose on purpose to avoid suspicion. The elaborate scheme reportedly netted over $7 million across six years through rigged games in New York, Las Vegas, Miami and the Hamptons.

The separate “Operation Nothing But Bet” involved Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, who prosecutors allege conspired to remove himself early from a March 2023 game while with Charlotte due to a “supposed injury.” This insider information was allegedly used to place fraudulent sports wagers. The FBI described the criminal enterprise as involving both NBA figures and organized crime families.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers calls out instructions in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 27, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed concern about the modern pressures players face from bettors. “I think the biggest thing is that our players face a lot of wrath from fans,” Kerr said. He noted that players receive nasty social media posts from people who have bet on games, calling the situation rough for everyone involved.

Draymond Green shared his personal reaction to learning the news. “My reaction to the news, I was shocked,” Green said. He acknowledged it was a tough moment for the individuals involved and for the league, but declined to condemn the NBA’s partnerships with gambling companies.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who also serves as the National Basketball Coaches Association president, described the day as shocking. “I reached out today to Chauncey to see how he was doing,” Carlisle said, confirming the coaches association supports all its members during difficult times.

The NBA didn’t hold back on its response to the whole charade of events either!

NBA’s Immediate Response

The league moved quickly following the unsealing of the indictments. The NBA announced both Billups and Rozier were being placed on “immediate leave” from their respective teams. The league stated it was reviewing the federal indictments and would cooperate with authorities, emphasizing that “the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

Mar 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups cheers his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center.

The Trail Blazers confirmed assistant coach Tiago Splitter would serve as interim head coach. Interestingly, sources revealed the team initially offered the interim position to assistant Nate Bjorken, but he declined due to his close personal relationship with Billups. The Blazers organization issued a statement confirming their cooperation with the investigation.

Billups’ attorney has declared his client’s innocence, stating he “will fight the charges and is not guilty of any wrongdoing.” Rozier’s attorney criticized the prosecution’s approach, noting the NBA had previously cleared his client after confiscating his phone and finding no evidence of wrongdoing.