Positive Trade Interest in Jonathan Kuminga Confirmed as Steve Kerr Receives Clear Message

“I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority. To just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great.” Amid his uncertain future, Jonathan Kuminga has made his intentions clear. After spending four years playing in the shadow of superstars like Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the young forward feels ready take on a bigger, more consistent role. Even if it requires him to leave the Warriors and join a new team!

Following his breakout 2023-24 season, where his averages shot up to 16.1 points and nearly five rebounds, everyone expected Kuminga to skyrocket to stardom this year. But his injury woes and Jimmy Butler’s arrival changed everything. Amid his absence, Steve Kerr found a winning formula with Steph and Jimmy, which eventually led to JK fading out of the rotation. Although Kuminga embraced the change at the time, he does not want to do it any longer, “I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So, I want to really see. I’ve never got that chance.” And one team might be willing to give Jonathan the chance he is looking for.

Per veteran insider Sam Amick, “The Kuminga situation is about as unique as it gets and about as complicated as it gets in terms of determining a final landing spot for him… I mean, the Miami thing I think does have some promise to it because Riles has been swinging and missing for a really long time here, if we’re being honest. Part of the reason Jimmy Butler wanted out of town is because Riles kept swinging and missing on a co-star for him. So, I could see Miami really trying to get something done.”

Well, there has been reported interest from Miami for quite some time. Even amid their Kevin Durant pursuit, speculations were that if they failed to land KD, they could shift their focus to Kuminga. Of course, Heat has been in constant search of a potential superstar since Butler’s departure, and JK could be that missing piece. In exchange, Pat Riley could send Andrew Wiggins back to the Bay Area among other assets. In Miami, Kuminga would finally get the chance to explore his ceiling as the third star alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Of course, if Warriors decide to execute a sign-and-trade to get decent value for Kuminga, it will not be easy because of the tax restrictions. “If it’s gonna be a sign-and-trade, you’ve got to figure out the machinations there and the second apron and just the CBA in general makes movement so challenging.” Amick remarked. Due to CBA’s base year compensation rule, Warriors can only use 50% of Kuminga’s first-year salary of his new deal in a trade. That means if his yearly salary is $30 million, Dunleavy can only bring in a player making about $18 million per year. But they might be left with no option but to part ways with Jonathan based on his current mindset.

Jonathan Kuminga takes subtle dig at Steve Kerr amid Mike Dunleavy’s assurance

If Kuminga’s disappointment in his current role wasn’t evident before, he made it clear in his recent interview with The Athletic, “I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me. It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”

It sure seemed like a subtle dig at Kerr, who repeatedly benched Kuminga during the playoffs because he did not fit the puzzle. When given a chance, the forward proved his worth time and again. Amid Steph’s injury in the Timberwolves series, JK stepped up by scoring a total of 97 points in the last four games. Although the Warriors lost, the youngster proved that he can be a star if given a chance.

Looks like Mike Dunleavy is ready to give him that platform if he chooses to stay with the Warriors. Addressing Kuminga’s recent comments, the GM said, “As a young player, I love the personal ambition… He’s a guy that believes in himself, wants to see what he can do. I think, ultimately, if we’re able to bring him back, we see a path for him to be able to do some of those things here.” As of now, his future remains uncertain. But Amick believes if they are unable to find a desirable scenario, Warriors and Kuminga might end up having an “imperfect marriage” until a better situation presents itself. “I don’t think that’s what they would want but we’ll see how these next couple of weeks unfold.” The analyst added. Where do you think Kuminga will land this summer?