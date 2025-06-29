Potential Dawn Staley Scenario Captures Karl-Anthony Towns’ Attention as Knicks HC Search Takes Twist

Knicks’ search for a new head coach is in full swing. After their initial hiring strategy of approaching potential candidates who are already under contract with other NBA teams bit the dust, Leon Rose shifted his focus to coaches who were recently fired from their jobs. That meant interviewing Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. But while many expected Brown and Jenkins to be the primary options for the vacant spot, the New York team’s search has taken an unexpected twist with the wild card entry of Dawn Staley!

According to a recent report, Knicks have spoken to the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball head coach about the job. While Staley has never coached in the pros, she is a legend in the college basketball scene. During her USC tenure, she has led the team to three NCAA titles in the last nine years. Considering Staley’s Hall of Fame resume, the idea of her becoming NBA’s first full-time female head coach does not seem too far-fetched. Turns out, even Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns has acknowledged the possibility.

Amid the buzzing rumors, one netizen posted a video of Dawn crashing out at the sidelines during a USC vs UCONN game, connecting it to her situation with the Knicks, “Dawn Staley when KAT picks up his 3rd foul in the first quarter.” Yes, Towns was in constant foul trouble throughout last season, which became a major problem for the Knicks, especially during the playoffs. That could cause frustration for Staley if she takes the Knicks job. Even KAT found the fan’s reference hilarious as he responded to the video with a laughing emoji.

Clearly, the Dawn Staley to Knicks speculations have caught the seven footer’s attention. Moreover, this is not the first time the USC coach has been linked to an NBA team. Last year, there were reports of Staley potentially filling the vacant head coaching job with the Hornets. But does she really want to coach in the NBA?

Dawn Staley makes shocking confession about transitioning to NBA as Knicks’ schedule second interview with two candidates

As Staley continues to find success at USC, veteran superstar Chris Paul has been one of her biggest advocates and believes NBA is ready for her. “I think any and everybody is ready for Dawn Staley in whatever she wants to do.” CP said last year. Further backing his claim, the point guard highlighted the level of respect players in the league have for Staley, “You gotta see the way NBA players talk about her… She just seems like the coach that you wanna play for.”

While teams have started seeking her out for the job, Dawn seems content in her role at USC. Amid last year’s Hornets rumors, she confessed, “My passion has always been young people… I consider myself a ‘dream merchant’ for my players. And I really feel like this is my calling.” Yes, Staley loves working with and developing younger talent, and transitioning to the NBA might not give her that opportunity. However, her outlook could change, considering Knicks are one of the most storied sports franchises and Staley would have a chance to write history as the league’s first female head coach.

Meanwhile, Leon Rose has reportedly also scheduled second round of interviews with Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. Their first interaction that happened before the June 25 draft was positive, and both coaches are heavy favorites to land the job. Who do you think Knicks should hire?