Pressure Mounts On Trae Young Over Shifted Dynamics Ahead of Hawks Contract Showdown

The Hawks’ last season ended in heartbreak. Despite ranking fifth in scoring, they could not overcome defensive issues that haunted them all year. Their 40–42 record landed them in the play-in, where Orlando and Miami sent them home. Trae Young did everything he could, leading the league with 11.6 assists per game while also scoring 24.2 points. Yet even his late-season fireworks, including a 29-point effort against Miami, were not enough. The question now is, what comes next for Atlanta?

This offseason, the Hawks were far from passive. They reshaped the roster with bold moves aimed at balancing Young’s brilliance with improved depth. Kristaps Porziņģis arrived in a three-team deal, bringing floor spacing and rim protection when healthy. Nickeil Alexander-Walker signed for four years, giving them a versatile two-way guard. Luke Kennard joined on a one-year deal to boost shooting, while rookie Asa Newell and Serbian guard Nikola Đurišić represent the future.

Still, roster upgrades alone do not guarantee wins. Trey Kerby captured the mood perfectly on The Kevin O’Connor Show when he said, “I’m optimistic about what Atlanta has built, especially considering how dire it was looking during the Dejounte Murray short-lived experiment when they shipped off a lot of their future picks as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kerby highlighted how Atlanta survived the short-lived Murray experiment and still added meaningful talent. “So, I think for one summer on the job, Onsi Saleh did an awesome job. I think the Hawks have to be one of the big winners of the off season. And yeah, now the pressure to me is completely on Trae Young.” His words remind fans that the front office has done its part.

via Imago Image Credits: Imagn Images

Kevin O’Connor shared a similar view. He admitted, “I think you nailed it completely. I mean, I agree with every word of you. The pressure now turns to Trea Young.” O’Connor wondered if Young could balance scoring and playmaking efficiently while lifting the Hawks in a winning context. Connor questioned, “So with Trea, can he have the best season of his career? And can he elevate this team continuing to put his all into defense?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

He noted Young’s past efficiency has slipped since his 2021–22 peak, but praised his defensive effort. In his words, “He has improved his effort defensively. He’s still a liability because he’s tiny on that end, but he’s at least competing, and now he has the right supporting pieces around him.” With Porziņģis, Jalen Johnson, and rising talents like Risacher and Dyson Daniels, O’Connor believes Atlanta could be highly competitive, though not yet a clear finals contender.

And whether that plays into whether Trae Young buys in long-term remains to be seen. The Hawks are 12-15 at the playoffs with Trae Young leading the line, and it could be said that he never had the team around him that could actually compete. Now however, with that no longer seemingly true, is Atlanta biding its time go all in?

Trae Young’s extension talks take a strategic turn

The spotlight on Trae Young this summer has not only been about the roster around him, but also about his contract future. While stars like De’Aaron Fox and Luka Doncic have already signed massive extensions, Young remains without a new deal. Eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract, he and the Hawks have yet to move forward. That delay has raised an intriguing question: are the Hawks simply waiting, or are they deliberately testing how Young fits with their young core?

NBA insider Marc Stein recently provided clarity on Atlanta’s stance. He explained that the Hawks and Young seem intent on waiting it out and play out the season before the player either becomes a free agent, or re-engages in extension talks.

“I’m told that the Hawks are eager to see more of Young alongside versatile swingman Jalen Johnson — who was limited to 36 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury — as they make determinations about their big-picture future. Atlanta will have both Johnson and Porziņģis flanking Young next season and expect further development from the promising duo of Most Improved Player award winner Dyson Daniels and 2024’s No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher,” Stein wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This signals patience from the front office. Instead of rushing into an extension, they want to see results. With Johnson healthy, Risacher entering his second year, and Daniels proving his growth, the Hawks now surround Young with versatile pieces. If Atlanta makes a playoff push, it strengthens Young’s case for a max extension.

If not, tough questions will follow. Either way, this season feels like the defining chapter in Young’s Hawks journey.