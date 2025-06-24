“Started Crying”: Lakers Star Makes Painful Confession After Rob Pelinka’s Snub as New Career Path Appears

When life throws lemons, Quincy Olivari doesn’t just make lemonade; he builds a whole roadside stand. The Los Angeles Lakers’ 24-year-old guard is again set to join the summer league in a couple of weeks. It’s a solid break for Olivari, who’s clawing his way towards a permanent NBA seat. But a few months ago, his world was unraveling fast. Recently, the young hoopstar opened up about a brutal chapter that nearly crushed him. His voice cracked as he recalled those nights, proving that even the toughest ballers bleed sometimes.

Quincy Olivari went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but refused to fade quietly. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League squad, chasing his shot. On August 14, 2024, the Lakers signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract. By October 19, that deal morphed into a coveted two-way contract. But heartbreak followed fast. On January 15, 2025, the Lakers waived Olivari, torpedoing his NBA hopes. A week later, he landed with South Bay, still reeling from the gut punch. Recently, Olivari spoke about how tough it was back then, dealing with the setback.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made a crucial roster move ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline. The team waived Quincy Olivari, sending him back to South Bay in the G League. In his place, center Trey Jemison stepped onto the roster. When Olivari heard the news, he “just froze”. No words. No reaction. On a recent episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, he relived that moment. Olivari recalled how South Bay GM Nick Mazzella yanked him mid-game to deliver the gut-wrenching update.

Olivari recalled, “I remember going into the locker room, the G league locker room and kind of still froze because my agent hadn’t found out yet and I just kind of called my agent and my mom and dad put them on the phone and I was still kind of frozen telling like, no, they waved me.”

He also said, “After I said they waved me, I like started crying. It’s like, I couldn’t believe that that’s what happened,” Olivari admitted, reliving that crushing moment. For a young player who was just handed a dream, then yanked back to earth. It was devastating. But as they say, hindsight sharpens perspective. And now, Olivari accepts life’s sharp turns and ruthless business decisions. “But it’s business and life is all about recovering from when you get knocked down.” he said. Now, finally, he has learned what most veterans like Dwight Howard already know that survival’s the name of the game.

And that fighting spirit kept Quincy Olivari alive in the grind. Now, he’s silencing every doubt about staging a comeback. Although Olivari’s love for the Lakers is quite well-known. But do you know what he said before gearing up for the summer league?

Quincy Olivari addresses his Summer League plans

Quincy Olivari isn’t leaving his NBA dream to chance. The 24-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds with South Bay. He also drained 40.6% of his shots from beyond the arc, a stat screaming for attention. By those numbers alone, Olivari should’ve earned a draft-night handshake. But as life goes, the ship rarely sails the course you chart. Now, he’s made his intentions clear.

“I’ll definitely be in Summer League,” Olivari confirmed. He admitted weighing his options with his agent but knows where his heart leans. “I love the Lakers franchise, but I gotta figure out what’s best for me.” Free agent minicamps brought valuable feedback and a jolt of confidence. The message? His offseason grind is paying off.

So yes, Lakers fans will get to see Olivari in summer camp. The question lingers: would L.A. be bold enough to hand him another shot?