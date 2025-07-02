Report Suggests Jonathan Kuminga Agreement With Warriors Amid Interest From 4 Teams

Sometimes, loyalty looks like a short-term handshake. Why? Because, as it turns out, Jonathan Kuminga may not be signing a long-term blockbuster deal just yet, but according to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, he and the Warriors are circling a return, potentially on a short-term agreement. It’s not flashy, but it’s mutual. And in today’s market, that counts for something.

Golden State reportedly expected Kuminga’s restricted free agency to move slowly, and so far, they’ve been right. Despite rumors of interest from teams like Miami, Chicago, Sacramento, and New Orleans, the Warriors have kept a steady grip on the conversation. They haven’t blinked… and neither has Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward showed major flashes this season and is still seen as a key piece of the Warriors’ future, especially as they try to thread the needle between developing talent and keeping Steph Curry’s window alive.

Other teams might kick the tires. But as it stands? Kuminga looks more like a Warrior than a flight risk. While a short-term deal may not scream commitment, yes, but it sure does whisper… unfinished business. What happens next? Come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)