Respect Pours In for Bam Adebayo, A’ja Wilson After Heartfelt Thanksgiving Gesture

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and his girlfriend A’ja Wilson of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces have captured hearts across the basketball world. The power couple joined forces with teammate Tyler Herro for a special Thanksgiving community event that quickly became the talk of social media.

The trio hosted a Thanksgiving grocery pop-up at Charles Hadley Park in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. Through their respective foundations — Adebayo’s Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation and Herro’s T. Herro Foundation — they provided local families with full holiday meals, clothing, shoes, and access to medical services.

Adebayo explained his motivation during the event, stating, “Giving out turkeys, giving back, and doing it all out of love.

“Tyler has joined me. We’re looking to put our fingerprints on the community. Being able to impact somebody else’s life, this is my calling.”

Herro expanded on their efforts, revealing they also brought children from a local organization to the Heat’s practice facility.

“We wanted to give back, make sure they had a cooked meal,” Herro said. “Let them run around a little bit on the practice floor. Super happy and excited that we’re able to do this.”

The event marked a significant public appearance for Adebayo and Wilson as a couple. Their relationship first gained attention during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where both won gold medals with Team USA. Wilson officially confirmed their relationship in February during Adebayo’s jersey retirement ceremony at the University of South Carolina.

Wilson recently praised Adebayo during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, calling him “a gem” and highlighting his “unwavering support.” She expressed gratitude for having “a partner that is just along with the ride, like just there through the times where I can’t be A’ja Wilson all the time.”

The community gesture comes during an impressive period for both athletes professionally. Wilson is fresh off a historic 2025 WNBA season where she won her fourth MVP award and led the Aces to their third championship. Adebayo continues to anchor the Heat, who currently hold a 13-6 record and sit third in the Eastern Conference. And their recent Thanksgiving gesture earned them their fans’ respect.

Fans celebrate community connection

The heartfelt gesture sparked immediate celebration across social media platforms, with fans particularly praising the decision to host the event directly within the Liberty City community. One representative from the Liberty City Optimist Club expressed gratitude, noting the event’s significance at Charles Hadley Park, which serves as the home base for the historic youth organization that has produced NFL stars like Devonta Freeman and Chad Johnson.

“On behalf of Liberty City Optimist and the entire Liberty City community, we want to thank Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and the GOAT — the greatest woman basketball player in history — A’ja Wilson, for blessing our community,” the representative quoted. “Bam has been doing this from day one, and we love that he continues to do it with us, right here in our neighborhood. One love, my brother. “

It highlighted how Adebayo has consistently chosen this location for community drives rather than more affluent areas.

Imago WNBA/Screengrab

Another fan joked about the couple’s relationship while referencing NBA trade drama, writing, “Gotta leave Bam and A’ja alone. That’s a lovers lane… Man I’d be switching tables here, only skipping Cronin if I want my sanity intact.”

This contained a specific reference to Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin, who became unpopular with Heat fans during the Damian Lillard trade saga when he reportedly refused to engage with Miami’s trade offers centered around Tyler Herro.

Many comments focused on Wilson’s accomplished status, with one fan declaring, “Look at my GOAT I love A’ja sm. Bam and Tyler are cool too, for men. BUT A’JA!”

This enthusiasm reflects Wilson’s unprecedented 2025 season, where she became the first player in WNBA history to win Championship, Finals MVP, League MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year honors simultaneously. Her resume now includes four MVP awards, three championships, and two Olympic gold medals.

Another supporter simply expressed appreciation that “I love that A’ja joined Bam,” noting her visible participation at the event where she wore a volunteer apron while handing out groceries. This marked a significant instance of Wilson supporting Adebayo’s philanthropic work in his team’s city, reinforcing their public partnership beyond their individual athletic achievements.

The location choice received particular praise, with one observer noting, “I love Bam goes right in the city!! Not turning away from the people… And happy for him and Aja.”

By hosting at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City – a historically Black and working-class neighborhood – rather than at the team arena or wealthy suburbs, the players demonstrated direct commitment to the community most in need of support.