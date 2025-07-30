Rich Paul Confirms Status on LaMelo Ball’s NBA Future After Lakers Rumors

LaMelo Ball’s stint in Charlotte has been a mixed bag. In just five years, he has become one of the top guards, earning his first All-Star nod as a sophomore. Unfortunately, the individual accolades have not translated to team success. The Hornets are yet to make their first playoff appearance since 2016. And this prolonged wait has left many wondering—is it time for the franchise to find a new face?

Obviously, that would mean parting ways with LaMelo through a blockbuster trade. Even veteran insider Shams Charania is not opposed to the idea, as he said last month, “If a team calls the Hornets and makes a massive offer… I mean, if you’re the Hornets, you have to be all ears at that point, right? The position that they are in with their franchise.” Many speculate the Lakers to be the perfect landing spot for the superstar guard.

Following the Luka Doncic acquisition, Rob Pelinka has been fully invested in building for the future. It’s been evident from the addition of multiple young stars, including Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. Making an offer for LaMelo does not seem like a far-fetched idea. Experts have even proposed a three-team trade between the Lakers, Hornets, and Kings that makes Ball’s move to LA possible. Per the proposal, Pelinka would have to give up Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, and most of the team’s available draft assets. But will the Hornets really trade their best player?

Renowned agent Rich Paul recently confirmed the status on TheTylilShow Live, “Are the Hornets trading LaMelo Ball? Uh, NO. Is it impossible? No. Everybody’s tradable.” As of now, the Hornets have not shown any signs of sending the 23-year-old prodigy to the Lakers. But one thing February’s Luka Doncic trade taught everyone is that nothing is impossible in the NBA. “Listen, most people can be traded, but there is a lot that goes into trading,” Rich added.

Under the right circumstances, Hornets might not hesitate to pull the trigger and initiate another rebuild. Well, they have already shown the door to Vasilije Micic, Josh Okogie, Jusuf Nurkic, and Mark Williams this summer. Sure, none of these names are as big as LaMelo, but these moves hint that the front office is not afraid to make roster changes. But does Ball wish to leave Charlotte?

LaMelo Ball unbothered by trade rumors as he reveals focus for the offseason

While Melo’s trade buzz continues to escalate, the youngest Ball brother is not listening to the outside noise. During his end-of-season interview, he claimed that such rumors “don’t bother” him. Moreover, he is happy in Charlotte and is looking forward to making things work. “I know what I could do. And just being here, I loved it. I mean the fans is amazing. So, all that you need to leave and this and that. I mean, when you build something, it’s never just gonna pop off and be the best thing. So, you gotta stay there, work it out, do what you going to do and see what happens,” he shared.

Clearly, LaMelo has no shortage of talent. Last season, he averaged 25.2 points and over seven assists. Also, he is a fan favorite because of his social media presence and stardom prior to joining the NBA. But there is one major issue that could concern the Hornets: health. In his five-year tenure, Ball has played over 51 games in a season just once, during his sophomore year. Since then, he has constantly been plagued by injuries, that has significantly halted the team’s progress.

That’s why LaMelo’s primary focus this summer is to improve his strength and conditioning. “Just be in the weight room, everything they saying and just a little more,” he said during the end-of-season interview. Even head coach Charles Lee highlighted Ball’s mindset: “He recognized how physical the game got last year. He’s really locked in on his body, and done a really good job in the weight room.”

So, expect LaMelo to come back stronger next season and hopefully shut down the trade rumors once and for all. Do you think the Hornets should trade him?