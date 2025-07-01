Rich Paul’s Private Call About LeBron James’ Demand Leaks After Rob Pelinka’s Rumored Decision

Like every summer, LeBron James’ future is in question once again. Due to his age and constant short-term contracts, the NBA world is always left wondering what he will do next. Will he stay in LA or skip town? Or will he hang up his boots altogether? Even though LeBron has exercised his $52.6 million player option for next season, there are speculations that he could request for a trade in the coming weeks as Lakers shift their focus to building around Luka Doncic.

However, amid the escalating rumors, veteran insider Chris Haynes confirmed that the four-time champ does not want out of LA just yet. Turns out, Haynes got on a private call with LeBron’s agent Rich Paul, who revealed key details about his future, “He basically wanted me to inform the masses, inform the public that LeBron James has not requested a trade. LeBron James did not ask for an extension.”

Yes, contrary to the speculations, LBJ has not requested Pelinka for a trade following his player option opt in. “He said LeBron James understands where the Lakers are at in trying to support and build around Luka Doncic. He wanted me to make it clear that LeBron James believes he still can play at a high level for a few more years and that’s what he wants to do.” Haynes remarked. Despite being the oldest active player in the league, James continues to defy Father Time. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points and over eight assists, which is unheard of for a 40-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So, even though LBJ knows Luka is the Lakers’ future, he believes he can continue to play at a championship level. That’s why he also has a stern demand if he stays in LA, per Haynes, “He wants to be prioritized as well alongside the young curve that they’re trying to do… That’s the interesting conundrum that the Lakers have but as of right now, NO, LeBron has not sought to go elsewhere.”

(Developing Story)