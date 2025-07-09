Rob Pelinka’s Offseason Plans Include 3 Targets as LeBron James Rift Speculation Grows

The Lakers seem to be walking a tightrope this offseason. With new head coach JJ Redick taking the reins, reshaping the roster has become urgent. Just a week ago, LeBron James made a big decision. He chose to opt into his $52.6 million deal for the 2024–25 season. Now, when a player of LeBron’s caliber makes such a move, teams are quick to issue a statement and appear eager. Instead, all we heard was silence. With James entering his 23rd season, this move should’ve sparked excitement. But instead, fans are left wondering, what’s really going on behind the scenes?

It’s not just fans noticing this. Even ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed out something odd. “It’s been a week since the opt-in. We have no press release.” He went on to say, “I received four press releases from the Lakers today, four of them,” proving that their media team is active. So why not acknowledge LeBron’s return? Windhorst even joked, “Jake is a high IQ two way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system.” But there was nothing from Rob Pelinka or Jeanie Buss about LeBron. That silence has started to feel like a message of its own.

Behind the curtain, though, Pelinka seems busy. The Lakers have quietly shown interest in a few names, including Matisse Thybulle, Ayo Dosunmu, and Marcus Smart. According to Anthony Irwin, “Sources say Matisse Thybulle, Marcus Smart… Ayo Dosunmu and others are names the Lakers have had preliminary conversations with.” No official offers have been made yet, but talks are ongoing. It’s part of a broader plan to reignite stalled trade discussions and create roster space before hitting the hard cap.

Recent reports suggest LeBron James is using his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season not to orchestrate a trade, but to turn up the heat on the Lakers’ front office. According to Howard Beck on The Zach Lowe Show, “I’m not even sure he really wants to be traded… He’s mostly just venting. This is just putting pressure on Rob Pelinka once again, as LeBron perpetually has in L.A., to do something so that LeBron does not feel like this next season—and perhaps one more beyond it—are spent on a team that’s on a Luka-based timeline.”

In other words, this isn’t LeBron trying to leave. It’s LeBron trying to win—now. Even as the Lakers appear to shift toward a younger core built around Luka Doncic, James is making it clear: he still expects the franchise to compete at the highest level while he’s on the roster.

Well, it could be guessed considering the silence the Lakers are keeping about LeBron. These decisions could shape not just the roster but the future of their relationship. Are these new targets enough to fix what’s clearly a deeper disconnect? Time will tell.

Rob Pelinka bets big on fit and growth with Ayton and Laravia signings

Rob Pelinka made it clear this offseason was about plugging critical gaps, and his words matched his actions. With the Lakers struggling in the frontcourt last season, Pelinka targeted a proven center right away. “Acquiring a starting-caliber center was the top priority for us this offseason, and we believe Deandre is an amazing solution to that objective,” he said. That praise wasn’t just surface-level. He highlighted Ayton’s size and athleticism as a natural match for what the Lakers needed. Though there are some voices of doubt regarding Laker’s decision.

It wasn’t just Pelinka who saw potential in the former top pick. Assistant coach Scott Brooks was reportedly a big supporter of the move, backing Ayton’s fit with Redick’s system. Pelinka also spoke highly of Deandre Ayton’s winning background. “Deandre’s playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations,” he said. This kind of playoff experience is rare, especially for someone still just 26 years old.

Jake LaRavia may not have the same reputation, but Pelinka’s belief in his growth was obvious. “Being just 23 years old, we think Jake has significant basketball upside, which will be honed nicely in our Lakers basketball development program,” he said. While LaRavia won’t be a primary option, he brings shooting and energy off the bench. Last season, he hit over 42 percent from three and averaged close to seven points per game in limited minutes.

So far, both additions fill very different needs. Ayton adds size and defense, while LaRavia brings floor spacing and potential. Pelinka’s strategy is rooted in balance. Neither move broke headlines, but they may give the Lakers just enough depth to stay competitive. Now, it’s up to Redick and his staff to turn those investments into wins.

