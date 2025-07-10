Rob Pelinka Sends Strong Message to LeBron James With Free-Agency Move Savannah James Will Applaud

After Rob Pelinka pulled off the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade in February, he unapologetically revealed his vision for the Lakers’ future, “It’s a gift. We’re talking about a 25-year-old that is a top-three player in the universe. I can’t think of a more amazing starting point to build a roster for the next decade.” It was the first sign that the GM was ready to move on from the LeBron James era and build around a younger superstar.

As the season progressed, Doncic gradually took LBJ’s spot as the primary option. And Pelinka’s offseason moves so far are further proof that it’s Luka’s team now. Addressing the GM’s clear message to LeBron, veteran insider Trevor Lane said, “For LeBron, the writing’s on the wall. It is now Luka’s team. The Lakers are making that transition.” It was evident when Pelinka let Dorian Finney-Smith depart to Houston.

When DFS declined his $15.4 million player option for next season, the Lakers were unwilling to offer him more than a two-year extension. The plan was reportedly to save cap space for the 2027 free agency period to potentially sign a max-level player. Maybe a Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic. So, Dorian, who helped the Lakers to a 14-6 record in the twenty games he started last season, joined the Rockets on a four-year $53 million deal. Clearly, building for the future is a bigger priority for Pelinka now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lane continued, “LeBron James, there wasn’t a conversation about doing a 1+1. Very clearly, the Lakers are trying to preserve their flexibility into the future, 2026-27. Right or wrong, that is very clearly the plan.” Even Lakers’ recent free agency signings, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia, are younger players, who could potentially play alongside Luka for several years and do not necessarily align with a ‘win-now’ vision. Once LBJ’s contract expires at the end of next season, it is highly likely that Lakers part ways with him to bring in a younger star. It could even happen much earlier considering the recent trade rumors. While Pelinka’s plans have sparked major uncertainty about LeBron’s future, Savannah James would likely be ecstatic with this turn of events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

LeBron James could fulfil Savannah’s wish amid Lakers uncertainty

Per reports, LBJ has not requested a trade or an extension from the Lakers. By the looks of it, he could play out the remainder of his contract in LA. But Pelinka’s plan to build around Luka could motivate LeBron to finally hang up his boots after the end of next season. As he enters year 23 of his Hall of Fame career, James has nothing left to prove as a player but his passion to play winning basketball remains.

via Imago Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles after his team scored against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If Lakers shift their focus from the win-now mentality to building for the future, LeBron continuing his career in LA would not make much sense. That could lead to him announcing his retirement next year. Turns out, that’s what his wife, Savannha is hoping for. During a recent dinner with former teammate Kevin Love, LeBron was heard admitting, “Savannah wants me to f—— retire in the next year or so.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James has not set a definitive retirement date and continues to perform at an elite level, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season. Both he and his agent, Rich Paul, have reiterated that any decision about his future will come after thoughtful discussions with his family and will hinge on his continued desire to compete for championships. “At some point, come on, man, it’s got to be about them. And I think from that perspective, maybe two to three (years), you know.” Said Rich Paul. Pelinka’s change of plan could be the fuel LeBron needs to fulfil Savannah’s wish and ride off into the sunset to start a new chapter in his life. Do you think next season will be LeBron’s final in the NBA?