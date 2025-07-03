Lakers Legend Isn’t Worried About Kevin Durant’s Rockets Trade Amid Alleged 7-Team Deal

Predictability has never been part of the NBA’s culture, especially when postseason chaos takes over. And this season proves it again. This time, the league’s biggest storyline involves Kevin Durant’s unforeseen trade to the Houston Rockets. This sudden move has blindsided fans and sent social media into a frenzy overnight. As expected, former NBA greats haven’t stayed silent on the shocking deal. One by one, legends are dropping their takes, adding fuel to the already wild conversation. Now, Lakers legend Robert Horry has entered the mix, sharing his unfiltered opinion on the controversial trade.

The Suns recently parted ways with coach Mike Budenholzer after finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Not long after, Kevin Durant packed his bags following a disappointing 36‑46 season in Phoenix. The Suns missed the playoffs, and the franchise felt overdue for a reset. Durant still put up numbers, averaging 26.6 points in his 17th NBA season. That mark excludes his injury-shortened 2014-15 campaign. Over his career, the 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 27.2 points and seven rebounds a night. While last season flopped, Houston sees Durant as the veteran spark they’ve lacked.

With Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets suddenly look loaded. Oddsmakers already list them among next season’s championship frontrunners. Lakers legend Robert Horry seems to share that excitement on his Big Shot Bob Podcast. Weighing in on the blockbuster deal, Horry said, “I think he is gonna fit in well. If you look at the team, all they was missing, was some veteran leadership, and it all depends on how KD fills the role.” And he’s not wrong. Because Durant brings two NBA titles, an MVP, and 18 seasons of battle-tested experience to the high table. And when it comes to making the right reads on the floor, KD’s seen it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also said, “I am happy for the Rockets, and I’m hoping this thing works out for them.” And honestly, Horry has every reason to feel that way. After all, this is the franchise that first believed in him, drafting the seven-time NBA champion back in the day. Horry didn’t disappoint either. He delivered two championships during his five-year run in Houston. So yeah, his excitement makes perfect sense, especially if Durant plugs perfectly into the Rockets’ defensive scheme.

AD

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

But here’s where it gets wild. This unexpected Kevin Durant trade didn’t just shake the standings; it quietly set the stage for a possible NBA first. Word is, this move could trigger the league’s first-ever seven-team trade. Let’s break that down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rockets aim to spark historic 7-team trade around Kevin Durant

With this Devin Durant trade, Rockets aren’t just chasing a title, they’re eyeing history. Earlier this week, Kevin Durant was dealt to Houston in a blockbuster move, sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft picks to Phoenix. That alone had NBA Twitter in meltdown mode. But it’s about to get even wilder. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, this deal might balloon into a historic seven-team trade. Yep, seven.

Since the trade hasn’t been finalized yet, teams still have room to shuffle salaries and assets behind the scenes. Katz reports that alongside the Rockets and Suns, the Warriors, Hawks, Lakers, Nets, and Timberwolves could all get involved “In a would-be seven-team trade, there is an unprecedented amount of detail,” Katz wrote. While it sounds like NBA fan fiction, Katz admits things haven’t gotten too chaotic just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also added, “Unfortunately, while a seven-team trade would make for a thrilling topic at a cocktail party, there haven’t been many unexpected developments in these negotiations. At least in the iterations of the deal discussed so far, most of the recognizable names are from trades that have already been agreed to and reported but not yet finalized.”

Still, it’s a potential powder keg. For context, the league’s biggest trade to date involved six teams last summer. It was the same deal that eventually shipped Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. And if this Kevin Durant one lands, lucky number seven will become NBA history.