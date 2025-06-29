Ron Harper Clobbers Fan for Involving Dylan Harper’s Mom After Kawhi Leonard Controversy

Ron Harper’s name might ring out from the Chicago Bulls’ glory days, but his son, Dylan Harper, is now writing his own story. Drafted second overall by the San Antonio Spurs, Dylan soared above his father’s No. 8 selection from 1986. With an impressive season at Rutgers, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4 assists, the 19-year-old was always expected to go high. His poise, confidence, and basketball IQ made him a standout long before his name was even called on draft night.

The Barclays Center buzzed as Dylan’s name echoed across the stage. Fans cheered. Cameras flashed. But while Dylan shared the spotlight with his mom, Maria, many noticed something else: Ron Harper wasn’t by his side. Maria, a former college player who also coached Dylan growing up, gave heartfelt answers. “His flat-out love for the game, his determination, his humility, and his hard work day in day out,” she said when asked what got him here. The moment felt complete, yet the internet had questions.

Things turned tense online when a Cooper Flagg fan took a shot at Harper. After Ron tweeted, “Like someone is gonna listen to you clown??🤡,” the fan replied, “Such a bad father, your wife got all the glory when your son was drafted.” The jab clearly struck a nerve. Ron snapped back, “Like I really care, fan boy… lol let’s go Spurs.” As replies piled in, Ron got his defense. “People act like Ron Harper was some kind of mid nobody,” read the tweet, before laying out Harper’s early career stats and how he sacrificed personal numbers for championship wins. For many, this moment became less about a draft night snub and more about respect. But the conversation didn’t die down.

The same Cooper Flagg fan circled back, turning the focus toward Harper’s parenting. “He was a good player. Just not a great dad… Too busy on twitter to be a dad, I guess.” That one stung a little deeper. Harper, never one to back down, answered with sharp words: “Maybe I enjoy being behind the show clown I had my time. What have you’ve troll👿?”

Maybe Ron wasn’t on stage, but he was watching. And maybe, just maybe, choosing to stay behind the scenes was his way of letting Dylan shine on his own terms.

Dylan Harper’s jersey choice sparks Kawhi debate and draws sharp words from Ron Harper

While Dylan Harper’s No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft turned heads, it was his choice of jersey number that stirred up unexpected drama. The San Antonio Spurs handed the 19-year-old guard the No. 2 jersey, once worn by Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. For longtime Spurs fans, that number still carries weight, and not everyone welcomed the decision with open arms. Online chatter quickly turned critical, with some suggesting it disrespected Leonard’s legacy in San Antonio.

As the Legion Hoops posted, “The Spurs allow Dylan Harper to wear No. 2, via @EtienneCatalan The disrespect,” it didn’t take long for Ron Harper to fire back with a blunt, “Shut up.” That one-word reply went viral almost instantly. The internet latched onto the moment. Another fan, this time on Harper’s side, reposted the screenshot with the caption, “How can y’all not like Ron Harper #PorVida.” The elder Harper replied simply, “Just a real guy…” This jersey talk isn’t just about digits on a uniform; it’s reopening old wounds.

Some Spurs fans haven’t fully moved on from how Kawhi Leonard left the team. His split with the front office back in 2018 wasn’t exactly smooth, and it’s still a sore spot for many. Even though he brought a title to Toronto afterward, fans in San Antonio seem to recall the breakup more than the banners. Whether the team will retire his number someday is still up in the air.

As for Dylan, the jersey choice looks less like disrespect and more like a fresh start. He’s not trying to replace Leonard. He’s just trying to build something new in San Antonio. And judging by Ron Harper’s tone online, he’s ready to defend that mission, one tweet at a time.

